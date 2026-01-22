Ryan Coogler's Sinners Dominates the 2026 Oscars With 16 Nominations

Full list of Oscar nominations 2026, including record-breaking wins, major snubs, and the debut of the Best Casting category. See every nominee across all major and technical categories.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the full list of nominees for the 2026 Oscars today, and the results have immediately signalled a turning point in how the Oscars look, sound, and vote. We have record-breaking nomination hauls to surprising shutouts and the long-awaited introduction of a new competitive category.

Below is the complete, definitive list of the 2026 Oscar nominees.

The Big Winners: Records Smashed in the Academy’s New Era

The headline story of the morning belongs to Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. The blues-inflected vampire epic dominated and rewrote Oscar history. With 16 nominations, Sinners officially becomes the most-nominated film in Academy Awards history, surpassing the long-standing 14-nomination record previously held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016).

Its showing spans major categories including Best Picture, Director, Acting, Screenplay, and multiple craft races, cementing it as the clear front-runner heading into awards season.

Close behind is Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another with 13 nominations. While it trails Sinners in sheer volume, it arguably packs the most acting firepower of the year, landing four acting nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro, an increasingly rare feat.

Another major story is the continued rise of international cinema within the Academy. Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value emerged as a powerhouse, earning eight nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Its performance shows how influential the Academy’s international voting bloc has become, particularly in above-the-line categories.

The Snub Report: Shockwaves For Wicked: For Good

As always, Oscar morning also brings its fair share of disbelief, and 2026 has delivered some of the most debated omissions in recent years.

The biggest shock is the near-total rejection of Wicked: For Good. Despite the first film’s commercial success and cultural footprint, the sequel failed to secure a Best Picture nomination. Even more surprising, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were both shut out of the acting races entirely.

Another notable omission came in the Directing category. While Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein performed well across acting and technical categories, earning a standout supporting actor nod for Jacob Elordi, Del Toro himself was left out of the Best Director lineup.

Instead, the Academy favoured Trier’s more intimate family drama, a choice that highlights a preference for restrained storytelling over large-scale gothic spectacle. There was also a reduced but telling snub within One Battle After Another. Despite the film’s dominance, Chase Infiniti was the only major cast member overlooked in the acting categories, a surprising gap for a film otherwise embraced across the board.

A Historic First: Best Casting Enters the Oscars

For the first time in its 98-year history, the Academy has officially expanded its permanent category list with the introduction of Best Casting. The move recognises the often-invisible work of casting directors in shaping performances and ensemble chemistry.

The inaugural nominees are: Hamnet: Nina Gold





Marty Supreme: Jennifer Venditti





One Battle After Another: Cassandra Kulukundis





The Secret Agent





Sinners: Francine Maisler The category also plays a strategic role this year, helping both Sinners and One Battle After Another extend their already historic nomination totals.

Full List of Oscar Nominees 2026

Best picture

“Bugonia” “F1” “Frankenstein” “Hamnet” “Marty Supreme” “One Battle After Another” “The Secret Agent” “Sentimental Value” “Sinners” “Train Dreams”

Actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue” Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value” Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme” Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another” Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon” Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Actress in a supporting role

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value” Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value” Amy Madigan, “Weapons” Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Actor in a supporting role

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another” Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein” Delroy Lindo, “Sinners” Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value” Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Original screenplay

“Blue Moon,” Robert Kaplow “It Was Just an Accident,” Jafar Panahi “Marty Supreme,” Josh Safdie, Ronald Bronstein “Sentimental Value,” Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt “Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

Adapted screenplay

“Bugonia,” Will Tracy “Frankenstein,” Guillermo del Toro “Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell “One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson “Train Dreams,” Clint Bentley, Craig Kwedar

Animated feature film “Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

Cinematography

“Frankenstein,” Dan Lausten “Marty Supreme,” Darius Khondji “One Battle After Another,” Michael Bauman “Sinners,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw “Train Dreams,” Adolpho Veloso

Costume design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” “Frankenstein,” Kate Hawley “Hamnet,” Malgosia Turzanska “Marty Supreme,” Miyako Bellizzi “Sinners,” Ruth E. Carter

Sound

“F1,” Gareth John, Al Nelson, Juan Peralta, Gary A. Rizzo, Gwendowlyn Yates Whittle “Frankenstein,” Greg Chapman, Christian Cooke, Nelson Ferreira, Nathan Robitaile, Brad Zoern “One Battle After Another” (Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor “Sinners,” Benny Burt, Steve Boeddeker, David V. Butler, Felipe Pacheco, Chris Welcker “Sirât,” Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Live action short film

“Butcher’s Stain” “A Friend of Dorothy” “Jane Austen’s Period Drama” “The Singers” “Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Animated short

“Butterfly” “Forevergreen” “The Girl Who Cried Pearls” “Retirement Plan” “The Three Sisters”

Original score

“Bugonia” “Frankenstein” “Hamnet” “One Battle After Another” “Sinners”

Original song

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless” “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters” “I Lied to You” from “Sinners” “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verde” “Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

Documentary feature film

"Alabama Solution"

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr Nobody Against Putin”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Documentary short film

“All the Empty Rooms” “Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud” “Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone’” “The Devil Is Busy” “Perfectly a Strangeness”

International feature film

Brazil, “The Secret Agent” France, “It Was Just an Accident” Norway, “Sentimental Value” Spain, “Sirât” Tunisia, “The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Makeup and hairstyling

“Frankenstein,” Mike Hill, Cliona Furey, Jordan Samuel “Kokuho,” Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu “Sinners,” Siân Richards and Shunika Terry-Jennings “The Smashing Machine” “The Ugly Stepsister,” Anne Catherine Sauerberg, Thomas Foldberg

Production design

“Frankenstein,” Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“Hamnet,” Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

“Marty Supreme,” Jack Fisk, Adam WIllis

“One Battle After Another,” Florencia Martin

“Sinners,” Hannah Beachler

Film editing

“F1,” Stephen Mirrione

“Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another,” Andy Jurgensen

“Sentimental Value,” Oliver Bugge Coutté

“Sinners,” Michael P. Shawver

Visual effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett “F1,” Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington, Keith Dawson “Jurassic World Rebirth” “The Lost Bus” “Sinners,” Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean

Casting

“Hamnet,” Nina Gold

“Marty Supreme,” Jennifer Venditti

“One Battle After Another,” Cassandra Kulukundis

The Secret Agent

“Sinners,” Francine Maisler

