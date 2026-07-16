Bone straight hair products - Signature of Vietnamese hair factory from Vietnam

Bone-straight hair products are considered a Signature of Vietnamese Hair Factories. Having the most prominent feature is the extremely thin but very strong hair.

Vietnamese hair has cuticles aligned in the same direction from root to tip and can dye all hot trend hair colours in the Nigerian market. This is definitely the MUST HAVE product of every human hair seller.

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1. Advantages of bone straight hair from Vietnam

Shiny - Cool is the first characteristic when mentioning bone straight hair from Vietnam. When swinging, the light will reflect, scattering into the hair to create a sleek, shiny look. Cool is when you physically touch the hair strands, you will have the feeling of cool running through your hand.

In order to accomplish this, Vietnamese Hair Factories must select the origin of raw source material carefully and precisely. The characteristic of the hair is thinned, and the hair strand diameter is said to be most beautiful and attractive at 0.03 - 0.08 mm in size.

Only thin hair is the most suitable and qualified standard for making bone straight hair and exporting to the African market.

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2. The production process of bone straight hair bundles at Vietnamese hair factory

Straightening serves as the concluding step in Vietnamese Hair Factory production procedure. Before this stage, the Vietnamese Hair Factory completed the processes of washing, drying, and sunbathing.With great care, they meticulously straightened each individual strand, ensuring that the entire weft is evenly spread.

They adhere to a strict time limit of 30 minutes for every 100 grams of hair. Their goal is to guarantee a flat, silky, and smooth texture that radiates a glossy shine. Moreover, Vietnamese Hair Factory Bone Straight hair is designed to maintain its exceptional quality for a minimum of three years.

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3. The difference between natural straight hair and bone straight hair

Bone straight hair is that straight hair has very smooth, flat, and shiny bones, while ordinary straight hair looks like human hair and is the perfect balance between smooth and slightly wavy hair.

4. The best-selling bone straight hair colours

4.1. Bone straight black hair

Nigeria's market witnesses a surge in the popularity of bone straight black hair, emerging as the top-selling product. Renowned for its effortless maintenance and durability, this sleek and lustrous hair type exudes an alluring and opulent appeal, captivating customers across the country.

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4.2. Top 3 trending plain-coloured bone straight hair

The Bone Straight Hair trend offers a wide range of colour options, appealing to those who love monochromatic colours. These colours have been consistently popular in the Nigerian market and have maintained top sales in 2023 due to their simplicity and versatility for colouring and wig making. The preferred lengths for this monochromatic colour trend are often around 8, 10, 12 inches for shorter styles and around 20 inches for longer styles. This trend caters to the preferences of individuals seeking a fashionable yet effortless look.

4.3. Top 5 most popular ombre colour bone straight hair

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In contrast to the monochromatic colours above, the following models stand out and attract the eye. The harmonious combination of hot and cold colours highlights the contrast that makes others unable to take their eyes off you. Especially these are the top 5 of the best selling color in Nigeria in the summer. For girls with a stronger personality, bob-style wigs from 8 inches to 12 inches are the perfect choice.

4.4. Top 5 most picked by wig maker bone straight piano hair colour

For wig makers who love art and creativity, piano color is the first type mentioned based on a survey of 100 wig makers in Nigeria. Piano color is loved for its uniqueness and individuality when the product comes in a variety of colors from bright colors like Piano blonde and brown to dark colors like Piano orange and brown. Here are the top 5 favorite piano colors chosen by wig makers.

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5. Vietnam bone straight hair Price in Nigeria

If you're considering purchasing hair from Vietnam, whether for personal use or business purposes, understanding the key factors that determine the pricing of human hair bundles is crucial from Vietnamese hair vendor.

5.1. Hair colour

Hair color is the first factor considered by hair suppliers in Vietnam when calculating the selling price, usually classified into 3 types: Natural Color - Dark Color - Light Color.

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5.2. Hair material

Raw hair is exactly as the name implies: Raw, unprocessed. When you think about unprocessed, this means it has not undergone any chemical, heat, or steam processing. Raw Vietnamese hair is the purest and most natural form of hair available on the market. You can dye or bleach raw hair to some light colour like #613 #60.

Remy hair is lower-priced hair and aligned to ensure that all the cuticles are facing the same direction. The hair is tangle-free, no shedding, 100% natural and extremely smooth with a good smell. Remy hair is the main material used to produce black and dark colored hair.

5.3. Hair thickness

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5.4. Vietnamese bone straight hair price list

This is the price list for Bone Straight Hair Bundles - Double Drawn of CYhair Company - The Best Reliable Vietnamese Hair Factory.

- Unit: USD / 100g

For example.

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8 inches bone straight hair: Natural colour 19.5 usd/ 100g - Dark colour 24.5 usd/ 100g - Light colour 36.6 usd/ 100g Bone straight hair 10 inches: Natural colour 24.8 usd/ 100g - Dark colour 29.8 usd/ 100g - Light colour 41.1 usd/ 100g 12 inches bone straight hair: Natural colour 26.8 usd/ 100g - Dark colour 31.8 usd/ 100g - Light colour 47.8 usd/ 100g 14 inches bone straight hair: Natural colour 32.6 usd/ 100g - Dark colour 37.6 usd/ 100g - Light colour 58.7 usd/ 100g Bone straight hair 16 inches: Natural colour 38.1 usd/ 100g - Dark colour 43.1 usd/ 100g - Light colour 61.5 usd/ 100g 20 inches bone straight hair price in Nigeria: Natural colour 50.2 usd/ 100g - Dark colour 55.2 usd/ 100g - Light colour 78 usd/ 100g 24 inches bone straight hair price in Nigeria: Natural colour 69 usd/ 100g - Dark colour 74 usd/ 100g - Light colour 101.7 usd/ 100g 30 inches bone straight hair price in Nigeria: Natural colour 83.5 usd/ 100g - Dark colour 88.5 usd/ 100g - Light colour 123 usd/ 100g.

6. Closure and Frontal - Everything you need to know to make a bone-straight lace front

Closure and Frontal, renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship, are meticulously crafted by highly skilled artisans, dedicated to providing Nigeria's esteemed clientele with the utmost discretion, lightweight feel, and remarkably natural-looking hair extensions.

Our transparent lace closures and frontals seamlessly integrate with your scalp, effortlessly blending in. Whether you opt for a sew-in hair weave or a lace front wig, our products flawlessly complement your natural hair, resulting in an effortlessly natural appearance.

6.1. 2 Most popular types of Lace: Transparent Lace and HD Lace

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There are two popular types of lace known for their exceptional quality.

The first is Transparent lace, which is renowned for its durability, strength, and thicker texture. It effortlessly blends with various skin tones and provides a comfortable wearing experience due to its relative softness.

The second type is HD lace, a thinner lace specifically designed for seamless blending. It offers a remarkably natural appearance, resembling a real hairline and scalp, hence commanding a higher price due to its superior quality and remarkable invisibility.

The majority of customers prefer purchasing transparent lace due to its versatility with different skin tones and its affordability. Its adaptable thickness and reasonable price make it the top choice for most customers.

7. Single Donor bone straight hair products - The trendiest hair

Single Donor Hair is the hair that is cut from one individual donor and left like that to make a bundle: no mixing, no processing. The most recognisable feature is the natural brown hair tail.

7.1. Compare the quality of Single Donor hair - Remy hair - Raw hair

Single Donor Hair stands out with its exceptional quality in comparison to the two options above. Nonetheless, due to its natural origin and limited supply, the consistency of the product may vary. The crucial factor to consider is that the thickness of Single Donor Hair is consistently thinner than that of Remy Hair and Raw Hair.

In the context of single donor hair products, the conventional hair thickness standards of Single Drawn, Double Drawn, and Super Double Drawn will not be utilized. Vietnamese wholesale hair vendors, like CYhair Vietnam Real Hair Factory, will use an alternative term to describe the thickness of Single Donor Hair, namely "Premium Quality."

7.2. Wholesale bone straight single donor hair products at factory prices

Bone straight single-donor hair products will be priced at a premium compared to Remy hair, with costs ranging from 8 USD to 40 USD per 100g.

8. 5 Things to take notice when purchasing bone straight hair at Vietnamese Hair Factory

The following are the notes that not only starters in the hair business but also those in the long-term hair industry must pay attention when buying bone straight hair in Vietnam. To get a quality bone straight hair shipment, it is necessary to ensure the following factors:

8.1. Hair length

As soon as you receive the goods, length is the first thing to check if your hair length is correct with the order you ordered. If the hair length is shorter than required, immediately contact the supplier to proceed with the refund procedure and return the item as soon as possible. Buyers should pay attention to learn about return and item policies before placing an order because each supplier has different policies and deadlines.

8.2. Hair weight

After checking the length, check the weight of the order and the weight of each bundle. Buyers should pay attention only to the weight of the bundle. If there are any items such as lanyards, attachment boxes, buyers need to remove them to avoid miscalculation of hair volume.

8.3. Woven line

There are two types of weave: single weft and double weft. However, at present, double weft is the most popular type in the Nigerian market. The double machine weave helps the hair to be firmly fixed, ensuring no hair loss when using it; this is the biggest advantage of the double machine weaving line that wig makers love.

8.4. Colour

A beautiful colored bone straight hair bundle in addition to the required color, the dyeing technique is also very important. Please make sure that the hair bundle you receive is not discoloured and uneven. Colours that fade easily are burgundy, red wine, green, and orange. With such colored hair bundles, the supplier's production quality is not high; it should be considered for the next order.

8.5. The hair ends are carefully pressed, beautiful

Bones straight hair is hair that is pressed all the hair from the roots of the hair to the ends. However, in reality, there are factories that only focus on carefully pressing the head and hair shaft; the hair ends will be loose and easy to tangle after a period of use. The way to know that is when touching the row, you need to pay attention to the difference when touching the hair shaft and the hair end. In addition, you can also see that the tail is not pressed well, which looks quite similar to natural straight hair.

Above are a few important notes when buying bone straight hair in Vietnam. In addition, customers need to have practical experience to be able to find the right supplier and a long-term reputation.

9. Top 1 reputable bone straight hair factories in Vietnam

Finding the perfect Vietnamese hair factory can be a daunting task in today's digital age. With an abundance of information available online, it's hard to determine if you're being deceived by the enticing images posted by various vendors. To help you navigate through this uncertainty, we have compiled a reliable list of three trustworthy hair distributors based in Vietnam. By referring to this list, you can make an informed decision and confidently choose the ideal supplier for your needs.

9.1. CYhair - The Best Reliable Vietnamese Hair Factory

CYhair Vietnamese Hair Factory is the first and only human hair extensions factory in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. We provide everything you need for your hair business: 100% Human Hair – Premium Quality – Factory Price – Large Stock – Fast Shipping.

Every month, their research and development department will come out with 3 to 5 new designs to meet the market trends. 24-hour customer service will provide an in-time reply to their customers; 150 workers in the factory enable on-time finishing of any order from customers.

CYhair’s goal is customers first and pursuing long-term win-win cooperation with customers.

Since 2004, their journey in hair research and production began. With over 15 years of industry expertise, they have become renowned for their specialisation in crafting 100% Vietnamese human hair. Boasting three of the largest factories in Vietnam, they operate with a workforce of over 150 dedicated individuals. Their hair products are distributed worldwide, catering to numerous European and African nations, including Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

At CYhair, the production process is meticulously executed to guarantee exceptional results. With a stringent three-stage quality control cycle, They prioritize delivering products that precisely match their customers' requirements in terms of type, length, weight, and colour. CYhair's commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond meeting their demands and also prioritises the security of their information.

9.2. Instructions for checking business information in Vietnam

The special way to check business information in Vietnam is the Tax Code. Currently in Vietnam, there are many hair vendors that are just individuals. And of course, they’re cheaper, but there’s a problem: you don’t know where to find them. CYhair’s tax code, issued by the Vietnamese government, is: 0401894040.

Step 1: Access the National Business Registration Portal at: https://dangkykinhdoanh.gov.vn

Step 2: Enter the tax code as shown in the image below. So you can check the company’s establishment history, year of establishment, business registration address…

10. How To Import Hair From Vietnam To Nigeria?

Discover the step-by-step process of importing high-quality Vietnamese hair to Nigeria with CYhair's comprehensive video tutorial. In this expertly crafted guide, CYhair provides valuable insights and essential tips to help you navigate the intricate world of hair importation, ensuring a smooth and successful venture.

Conclusion

In conclusion, bone straight hair products from Vietnam have emerged as a highly sought-after choice in the global hair market. This overview has shed light on the key aspects of these exquisite hair extensions, providing valuable insights into their popularity and quality.

CYhair Vietnamese Hair Factory - Contact Information.

-Website: https://cyhair.com/ - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cyhairvn/ - Whatsapp - Mr. Lee - Sales Director: https://wa.me/84387751243 - Email: Wholesale@CYhair.vn - Hair Factory: Street 57, Thuong Hamlet, Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - Office: 11A Hong Ha, Tan Son Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam