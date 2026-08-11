From Ibadan to the World: Goldberg unveils iconic Talking Drum above Cocoa House

For generations, Cocoa House has been one of the defining features of the Ibadan skyline, standing as a reminder of the ambition and enterprise that shaped the city and the wider Western Region.

At Cocoa House in Ibadan on August 7, 2026, Goldberg Lager unveiled a monumental talking drum installation above the iconic building, bringing one of Yoruba culture’s most recognisable symbols to one of Nigeria’s most historic structures.

The unveiling brought together two important parts of the region’s story. The talking drum has long played a role in Yoruba communication, celebration and storytelling, while Cocoa House, completed in 1965, remains a landmark of indigenous enterprise. The 26-storey building was financed from the proceeds of the region’s cocoa trade and was widely recognised as West Africa’s first skyscraper when it was completed.

The decision to bring the two together speaks to a shared history of identity, ambition and cultural expression. The talking drum was not simply an instrument for entertainment. Skilled drummers used changes in pitch and rhythm to convey praise, proverbs, announcements and messages, allowing stories and information to travel across communities. Giving the drum a place above Cocoa House brings that history into a contemporary setting and gives an enduring symbol of Yoruba culture a presence that can be seen across the city.

A tribute to the rhythm of our people

For generations, Cocoa House has stood as a symbol of ambition, progress and pride. Today, the Goldberg Talking Drum extends that legacy as a living celebration of Yoruba heritage.

Every hour, the drum comes alive with the rhythm of Omolúàbí, followed by the chime of the hour, an homage to the values, culture and character that continue to unite our people.

In this way, the installation is also a reflection of the Omolúàbí values that have long been associated with Yoruba culture and form an important part of Goldberg’s identity. Omolúàbí speaks to character, respect, pride in one’s heritage and the responsibility to contribute meaningfully to society.

Those values are reflected in Cocoa House itself: a building that emerged from the success of the region’s agricultural economy and stood as an expression of what local enterprise could achieve.

It is this meeting of heritage and ambition that gives the installation its significance. Cocoa House represents what our people were able to build. The talking drum represents the culture, values and rhythm that continue to define who we are.

Speaking on the significance of the installation, Abdulrahman Yinusa, Group Managing Director/CEO, Odu’a Investment, described the drum as a new chapter in the story of a building that has represented the region’s ambition for more than six decades.

“For over six decades, Cocoa House has been the most visible testament to the vision of our founding fathers - the progressive leaders of the Southwest who dared to build an indigenous economic empire. This building has weathered many storms, witnessed history and remained the enduring face of our collective ambition. We have not merely added a structure to the roof; we have crowned Cocoa House with a talking drum of our civilisation as a Yoruba people. The talking drum does not merely make sound. It speaks. It speaks proverbs, conveys emotions, announces the presence of royalty and reminds us of our togetherness as a community. Every day and night going forward, it will remind us that our culture is not a memory. It is alive, it is assertive, and it is proud.”

It is also a reflection of the Omoluabi values that have long been associated with Yoruba culture and form an important part of Goldberg’s identity. Omoluabi speaks to character, respect, pride in one’s heritage and the responsibility to contribute meaningfully to society. Those values are reflected in Cocoa House itself, a building that emerged from the success of the region’s agricultural economy and stood as an expression of what local enterprise could achieve.

Goldberg’s “Our Beat. Our Gold.” platform draws from the same sense of cultural pride. The idea recognises the rhythms and shared experiences that continue to bring Nigerians together, whether through music, football, food, film, festivals, weddings or the everyday occasions that give communities a reason to gather and celebrate.

Those cultural expressions are no longer confined to Nigeria. Nigerian music now commands audiences around the world, Nollywood continues to expand its international reach, while Nigerian food, fashion and other aspects of the country’s cultural identity are finding new audiences across continents. For Goldberg, the Cocoa House installation provides an opportunity to place a distinct Yoruba symbol within that wider conversation and to celebrate a culture whose influence continues to travel.

Speaking at the unveiling, Sarah Agha, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said the installation was designed to celebrate that heritage while creating something that could endure beyond the occasion itself.

“We are very proud to unveil the talking drum on one of West Africa’s most iconic buildings on behalf of Goldberg, and to celebrate this moment with the people of the Southwest. This is more than an installation; it is a celebration of our heritage, our cultural pride and the power of community. We believe it is a monument that will remain part of our shared legacy for many years to come.”

Goldberg ambassadors Kunle Remi and Odunlade Adekola

The unveiling brought together Goldberg ambassadors Kunle Remi and Odunlade Adekola, Big Brother Naija winner Imisi, creators, media personalities, cultural stakeholders, government representatives and consumers. Guests also travelled from Lagos to Ibadan for the occasion, reflecting the wider interest in the installation and its significance to the city.

The installation is expected to remain a prominent feature of the Cocoa House skyline, giving residents and visitors a new visual marker in a city already known for its history and cultural significance. For Goldberg, it is part of a broader effort to celebrate the people, traditions and cultural expressions that have shaped Nigeria while creating new ways for those stories to reach wider audiences.

Cocoa House has stood over Ibadan for more than six decades, witnessing the growth of a city that has played an important role in Nigeria’s history. It now carries another symbol of that heritage, connecting a familiar landmark with one of the most enduring expressions of Yoruba culture.

From Ibadan, the talking drum has found a new place to speak.

Our Beat. Our Gold.