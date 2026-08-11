Kogi kidnap victim reveals how gunmen shared ₦100m ransom bills like market list (VIDEO)

Victor Anyichie recounted his terrifying ordeal after security operatives rescued him and 15 other passengers from kidnappers in Kogi State

Victor Anyichie recounted his terrifying ordeal after security operatives rescued him and 15 other passengers from kidnappers in Kogi State

A rescued victim of the Kogi highway kidnapping has narrated how suspected kidnappers ambushed their bus, moved passengers deep into the bush and demanded ransoms of up to ₦100 million before security operatives rescued all 16 victims.

Suspected kidnappers ambushed a commercial bus on a Kogi highway and abducted 16 passengers.

A rescued victim said the gunmen demanded ransoms ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦100 million.

Security forces rescued all the victims after a gun battle with the kidnappers.

One local hunter died during the rescue operation, while a police officer was injured.

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A survivor of the recent Kogi highway kidnapping has shared a chilling account of how suspected kidnappers stopped their bus, dragged passengers into the forest and started assigning ransom amounts as if they were calling out prices in a market.

Victor Anyichie, one of the 16 passengers rescued by security operatives, narrated his experience in a video shared by News Central after the successful rescue operation.

The passengers were kidnapped on Sunday, August 9, 2026, after gunmen attacked commuters travelling along the Ojuwo–Ajengo–Memarebo and Ojiwo–Itobe roads in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to the Nigerian Army, all 16 victims, made up of six adult men, six adult women and four children, were later rescued during a joint operation involving soldiers, naval personnel, police officers, local vigilantes and hunters.

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How the attack happened

𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎: 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐤𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐊𝐨𝐠𝐢 𝐛𝐮𝐬, 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐦 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐦 — 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐦:



A rescued victim of the Kogi State highway abduction, Victor Anyichie, has recounted how suspected kidnappers ambushed his bus, took passengers deep… pic.twitter.com/XG9VC5FxNs — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) August 11, 2026

Recounting the terrifying incident, Anyichie said everything started after a red Toyota Yaris appeared around their bus.

"When he passed the bus, that was when those guys, that Toyota Yaris, now turned and the boys started coming out from the bushes."

He said more than six armed men suddenly emerged from the bush, with their leader firing an AK-47 rifle into the air as they launched the attack.

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"One of them, I will always recognise his face, even if I'm sleeping. He was the one with the AK-47 shooting up. He was their leader."

The bus driver reportedly tried to escape by steering into the bush, but the kidnappers overpowered them and forced both the passengers and the vehicle deeper into the forest.

"They took us from there, our bus inside the bush, far away. We were going very, very far. But inside that bush, we could be hearing buses passing."

Moving from one hideout to another

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Anyichie said the kidnappers didn't stay in one place for long because they appeared to suspect security operatives were closing in.

He recalled hearing sirens and occasional gunshots while they were in captivity.

"We were hearing sirens outside around eight, nine. So I was telling my guys, maybe these things are rescue guys because we heard like two gunshots that night."

According to him, the kidnappers believed they had informants and kept moving the victims from one location to another.

"They were moving us from here to here, here to here. Even this morning, they moved us from where we were yesterday to the present place."

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₦100 million for one person, ₦20 million for children

The most shocking part of the ordeal came when the abductors allegedly began assigning ransom amounts to each victim.

"They were telling us, you, 100,000. You, 100 million. You, 17 million. You, 15 million. The children, 20 million."

Anyichie said he was ordered to contact his relatives and explain how much they could raise.

When he told the kidnappers his family might only be able to gather about ₦500,000 or slightly more, he said they became violent.

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"That was when those guys beat my life. But all the same, that glory belongs to God."

Rescue came before ransom could be paid

Fortunately for the victims, security operatives tracked the kidnappers before any ransom negotiations could be completed.

"God came for the rescue. We are rescued swiftly, like no scratch on our bodies."

However, he disclosed that one victim who tried to escape before the rescue was caught by the kidnappers and injured.

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"Only the guy that tried to escape yesterday from them, that they caught his hand. But it wasn't a good experience for anybody, and it will never be a good experience for nobody."

How security operatives rescued the victims

The rescue operation followed intelligence reports that the kidnappers had moved the hostages towards Adumu Community in Dekina Local Government Area.

A combined team of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force, vigilantes and local hunters launched an operation and engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle.

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According to the Army, the pressure forced the kidnappers to flee into the surrounding forest with gunshot wounds, abandoning all 16 captives.

Sadly, one local hunter lost his life during the operation, while a police officer sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment.