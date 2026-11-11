We are not scared of big names — Tanzania ready to silence Super Eagles

Tanzania Football Federation official Almasi Kasongo has insisted the Taifa Stars will not be intimidated by Nigeria’s Super Eagles ahead of their crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header.

Tanzania will face the Super Eagles on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in a Matchday Three encounter, with the return fixture scheduled for November 17.

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Speaking after the Tanzanian squad arrived in Uyo, Kasongo delivered a defiant message.

“We are not scared. Football is a game of 90 minutes. We know the quality of Nigeria’s players and their pedigree.

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"We are well prepared and have players from the local scene and abroad who are equal to the task as well,” he said.

“We are here to fight and get a result. We recognise Nigeria’s quality, but we will go to the stadium to get a result.”

Nigeria head into the clash as clear favourites. The Super Eagles have won seven of the 11 previous meetings between the nations, with the other four ending in draws.

They also defeated Tanzania 2-1 in the group stage of the 2025 AFCON.

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Both teams arrive for this clash in somewhat disappointing form.

The East Africans sit bottom of Group L with just one point after a 2-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau and a 1-1 draw with Madagascar.

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Nigeria are in second place on three points, behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who defeated Eric Chelle's men 3-0.