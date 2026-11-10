Super Eagles: Eric Chelle's men get timely boost ahead of Tanzania clash

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have received a welcome boost ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Tanzania, after the Taifa Stars were hit by a double injury blow.

Key players Clement Mzize and Dickson Job have been ruled out of the crucial fixture against Chelle's men.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Young Africans duo failed to travel with the rest of the squad to Nigeria on Monday and will remain at their club to continue treatment.

Mzize and Job had only recently returned from previous injury lay-offs, making their fresh setbacks a significant blow to head coach Miguel Gamondi’s preparations

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eric Chelle with the Super Eagles.

Gamondi will now have just 22 players available for the two matches.

Tanzania face the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday before hosting the return fixture on Tuesday, 17 November, at the Amaan Stadium.

Tanzania’s preparations for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Nigeria have been dealt a setback following the absence of Clement Mzize and Dickson Job due to injuries. The two players were left out of the travelling squad that departed for https://t.co/LOVO8Q4oRl — TheNaijaFootballConference (@TNFCNG) November 10, 2026

For Eric Chelle's men, these two games will be treated as absolute must-wins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigeria sit second in Group L with just three points after a narrow victory over Madagascar and a disastrous 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

Tanzania are already assured of qualification as co-hosts of the 2027 finals, meaning only one ticket remains available in the group.