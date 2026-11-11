Thomas Markle appears before a federal magistrate judge in Tampa, Florida, following his return to federal custody

Thomas Markle appears before a federal magistrate judge in Tampa, Florida, following his return to federal custody

Meghan Markle’s father sent back to federal custody after removing ankle monitor

Thomas Markle has been returned to federal custody after allegedly removing his court-ordered ankle monitor. A Florida magistrate judge revoked his release conditions and denied bond while he awaits trial on federal charges.

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s estranged father, was sent back to federal custody after allegedly removing his court-ordered ankle monitor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Florida judge revoked his pretrial release, denied him bond and raised concerns about his living arrangements.

Markle is facing a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, an allegation he has denied.

The case has attracted attention because of his long-running estrangement from his daughter, Meghan Markle.

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, has found himself back in federal custody after authorities accused him of removing his electronic ankle monitor while awaiting trial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 82-year-old appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, where his release conditions were cancelled and he was denied bond.

According to prosecutors, Markle allegedly removed his court-ordered monitoring device earlier that same day, a move that raised concerns about whether he would continue following the conditions set by the court.

Authorities transported the defendant to court after he allegedly removed his electronic ankle monitor

US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ruled that Markle’s release could no longer continue, saying there were concerns about his accommodation and whether any set of restrictions would be enough to ensure public safety and make sure he appears for future court hearings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judge also ordered that Markle undergo a medical evaluation and continue taking any prescribed medication unless a doctor advises otherwise.

Markle was first arrested last week after an FBI investigation into allegations that he possessed child sexual abuse material.

Court documents revealed that federal agents searched storage units linked to him in Los Angeles and allegedly recovered about 78 items, including photographs, film negatives, slides and books believed to contain illegal material.

Thomas Markle and his daughter Meghan Markle posed together before their estrangement in 2018

Investigators said some of the materials may have existed for several decades, while witnesses reportedly identified Markle in two images being reviewed by authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Hollywood lighting director has denied the allegations against him, calling the claims false.

After his initial arrest, Markle was released on personal recognisance under strict conditions. These included staying at home and wearing an electronic monitoring device that allowed authorities to track his movements.

READ ALSO: Man who believed his mother was possessed shoots her dead after she threatened to evict him from her home

However, prosecutors argued that the alleged removal of the ankle monitor showed he had violated the terms of his release, leading them to ask the court to place him back in custody.

The case has also brought renewed attention to Markle’s strained relationship with his daughter, Meghan Markle, who has had little contact with him since 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meghan previously revealed that she received a letter from her father regarding the allegations and said she was deeply troubled by the claims. She added that her thoughts were with any children who may have been harmed.