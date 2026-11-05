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Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:28 - 05 November 2026
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Tolu Arokodare put on a dominant display with two goals and an assist in Ajax's 6-1 thrashing of Midtjylland, giving Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle plenty to think about ahead of November's AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania.
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Tolu Arokodare strengthened his case for a place in Nigeria’s next squad with a two-goal, one-assist display as Ajax thrashed Midtjylland 6-1 at the MCH Arena on Thursday.

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The striker’s latest contribution takes his impressive return since joining the Dutch side to 12 goals and four assists in 16 appearances.

Arokodare inspires Ajax to emphatic victory

The 25-year-old opened the scoring in the ninth minute, finding space inside the box to meet Oscar Gloukh’s delivery and give Ajax an early advantage.

However, fellow Nigerian Friday Etim responded for Midtjylland, racing through on goal, rounding former Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and calmly finishing to restore parity.

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Arokodare took control after the interval, with Ajax benefiting from a numerical advantage following a first-half dismissal for the hosts.

Seven minutes into the second half, the Super Eagles forward used his strength to hold off his marker before powering Abdellah Ouazane’s cross into the net. He turned provider seven minutes later, setting up Owen Wijndal for Ajax’s third as the visitors pulled away to secure a commanding win.

Chelle faces selection decision ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Arokodare’s form presents a timely reminder to Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Tanzania on November 11 and 15.

The striker will hope his performances in the Netherlands earn him a place in the squad, particularly with his latest display offering evidence of his ability to contribute both as a goalscorer and creator.

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He also has a personal incentive to maintain his momentum, having joined Ajax on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer transfer window.

The Eredivisie club have an option to make his move permanent at the end of the season, giving Arokodare further motivation to sustain his impressive output. For Chelle, the forward’s growing influence at Ajax presents another selection consideration as Nigeria prepare for their next qualifying assignment.

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