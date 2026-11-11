Kempinski Accra Private Residences marks Africa debut for Kempinski Residences

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 10:00 - 11 November 2026
The 55 residence-luxury development by GCC Resorts marks a new chapter for Kempinski-branded living in Africa.

Kempinski Group, Europe’s oldest luxury hospitality company, today announced Kempinski Accra Private Residences in West Africa. Developed by GCC Resorts Ltd, Kempinski Accra Private Residences introduces a new benchmark for refined luxury living in the region. Located adjacent to the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, the development combines the privacy of exclusive residences with   Kempinski’s legacy of luxury hospitality in one of Africa’s most magnetic cities.

Accra offers an exceptional setting for Kempinski’s branded residences debut on the continent, reflecting the region's growing international demand for elevated living and investment. This growth is driven by urbanisation, the relocation of corporate headquarters, and the rise of a new generation of investors seeking experiential, high-end city living.

“We are pleased to mark more than a decade of partnership with GCC Resorts by deepening our partnership further with the announcement of Kempinski Accra Private Residences. Together, we will offer an elevated, urban lifestyle to residents that resonates deeply with the emerging, vibrant destination - celebrating West Africa’s unique culture, connection and authentic living while being supported by our European elegance, design, and legendary service. Branded residences have become a significant growth pillar for Kempinski Hotels, complementing the group's existing hotel portfolio, and we are excited to expand our footprint to Africa,” said Noel Attard, Chief Development Officer, Kempinski Group.

Marwan G. Zakhem, Managing Director of GCC Resorts, said, “This development has been driven by our passion for excellence and our belief that Accra deserves a world-class address equal to its dynamism. The residences have been thoughtfully designed to embody timeless elegance and modern comfort, with curated contemporary African art offerings and amenities that rival the world’s most exclusive addresses. We are extending the promise of luxury hospitality into everyday living, just as we did when we introduced the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.”

He added: “Kempinski Accra Private Residences is not only a home; it is a benchmark, setting a new standard for sophistication and creating a legacy for generations to come.”

Kempinski Accra Private Residences will feature 55 private residences within an elegant eleven-storey tower, including four exclusive townhouses, a signature Sky Loft and three grand penthouses with expansive roof terraces. Residences range from spacious two-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes, each designed with generous living spaces, timeless finishes and large private terraces. Many residences will enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Accra’s most iconic landmarks, from the city’s financial district skyline and the National Theatre and Cultural Centre precinct to the Black Star Stadium.

Residents will enjoy privileged access to a range of hotel services, including concierge services, in-residence dining, housekeeping, spa and salon treatments, Kids Club services, as well as the hotel’s restaurants and The Galleria.

Residents will enjoy an exceptional collection of private lifestyle amenities, centred around wellness, recreation and personalised service, including a dedicated private wellness floor featuring a fitness centre, indoor swimming pool, spa and treatment rooms, cold plunge, and sauna, complemented by a rooftop swimming pool that will provide an additional setting for relaxation and leisure. Outdoor amenities will include tennis and padel courts set within landscaped grounds, creating a private urban sanctuary in the heart of Accra.

Construction of Kempinski Accra Private Residences is well advanced, with completion scheduled for Q4 2027 and a limited number of residences remaining.

#FEATUREDPOST

Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
40-year-old Kenyan mother of five sentenced to 100 lashes for giving birth outside marriage in Saudi Arabia
News
11.11.2026
40-year-old Kenyan mother of five sentenced to 100 lashes for giving birth outside marriage in Saudi Arabia
มือใหม่ บาคาร่า สู่สายวิเคราะห์ตัวจริง เปิดมุมมองใหม่ ให้เป็นการลงทุนอย่างมีสติ ลดอัตราการขาดทุนได้อย่างดี พร้อมแจก ทางเข้าเล่นเว็บตรง
Pulse Nigeria
11.11.2026
มือใหม่ บาคาร่า สู่สายวิเคราะห์ตัวจริง เปิดมุมมองใหม่ ให้เป็นการลงทุนอย่างมีสติ ลดอัตราการขาดทุนได้อย่างดี พร้อมแจก ทางเข้าเล่นเว็บตรง
Federal Capital Territory Lottery Regulatory Office (FCT - LRO) issues Public Notice to Gaming Operators and the General Public
News
11.11.2026
Federal Capital Territory Lottery Regulatory Office (FCT - LRO) issues Public Notice to Gaming Operators and the General Public
South Africa's proposed 20% online gambling tax heads for a February 2027 decision: What it means for players
Pulse Nigeria
11.11.2026
South Africa's proposed 20% online gambling tax heads for a February 2027 decision: What it means for players
What is a billion dollars worth just sitting there? Toke Makinwa on why expensive is not the same as valuable
Lifestyle
11.11.2026
What is a billion dollars worth just sitting there? Toke Makinwa on why expensive is not the same as valuable
Kevin De Bruyne set for SHOCK Premier League return after clash with ex-Man Utd star
Sports
11.11.2026
Kevin De Bruyne set for SHOCK Premier League return after clash with ex-Man Utd star

Signing in with Google...