Kempinski Accra Private Residences marks Africa debut for Kempinski Residences

The 55 residence-luxury development by GCC Resorts marks a new chapter for Kempinski-branded living in Africa.

Kempinski Group , Europe’s oldest luxury hospitality company, today announced Kempinski Accra Private Residences in West Africa. Developed by GCC Resorts Ltd, Kempinski Accra Private Residences introduces a new benchmark for refined luxury living in the region. Located adjacent to the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, the development combines the privacy of exclusive residences with Kempinski’s legacy of luxury hospitality in one of Africa’s most magnetic cities.

Accra offers an exceptional setting for Kempinski’s branded residences debut on the continent, reflecting the region's growing international demand for elevated living and investment. This growth is driven by urbanisation, the relocation of corporate headquarters, and the rise of a new generation of investors seeking experiential, high-end city living.

“We are pleased to mark more than a decade of partnership with GCC Resorts by deepening our partnership further with the announcement of Kempinski Accra Private Residences. Together, we will offer an elevated, urban lifestyle to residents that resonates deeply with the emerging, vibrant destination - celebrating West Africa’s unique culture, connection and authentic living while being supported by our European elegance, design, and legendary service. Branded residences have become a significant growth pillar for Kempinski Hotels, complementing the group's existing hotel portfolio, and we are excited to expand our footprint to Africa,” said Noel Attard, Chief Development Officer, Kempinski Group.

Marwan G. Zakhem, Managing Director of GCC Resorts, said, “This development has been driven by our passion for excellence and our belief that Accra deserves a world-class address equal to its dynamism. The residences have been thoughtfully designed to embody timeless elegance and modern comfort, with curated contemporary African art offerings and amenities that rival the world’s most exclusive addresses. We are extending the promise of luxury hospitality into everyday living, just as we did when we introduced the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.”

He added: “Kempinski Accra Private Residences is not only a home; it is a benchmark, setting a new standard for sophistication and creating a legacy for generations to come.”

Kempinski Accra Private Residences will feature 55 private residences within an elegant eleven-storey tower, including four exclusive townhouses, a signature Sky Loft and three grand penthouses with expansive roof terraces. Residences range from spacious two-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes, each designed with generous living spaces, timeless finishes and large private terraces. Many residences will enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Accra’s most iconic landmarks, from the city’s financial district skyline and the National Theatre and Cultural Centre precinct to the Black Star Stadium.

Residents will enjoy privileged access to a range of hotel services, including concierge services, in-residence dining, housekeeping, spa and salon treatments, Kids Club services, as well as the hotel’s restaurants and The Galleria.

Residents will enjoy an exceptional collection of private lifestyle amenities, centred around wellness, recreation and personalised service, including a dedicated private wellness floor featuring a fitness centre, indoor swimming pool, spa and treatment rooms, cold plunge, and sauna, complemented by a rooftop swimming pool that will provide an additional setting for relaxation and leisure. Outdoor amenities will include tennis and padel courts set within landscaped grounds, creating a private urban sanctuary in the heart of Accra.

Construction of Kempinski Accra Private Residences is well advanced, with completion scheduled for Q4 2027 and a limited number of residences remaining.