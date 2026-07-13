Wake Up Ready: Orange Group's Cannon PM Launches Nationwide in Nigeria

The first of its kind "Dual Action" overnight recovery solution hits shelves.

Orange Group, a leading consumer healthcare and FMCG company, has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the health, wellness, and productivity of Nigerians with the nationwide launch of Cannon PM, a premium overnight recovery solution designed to help hardworking individuals recover deeply and wake up ready for the demands of a new day.

The launch comes at a critical time for Nigeria's workforce. According to the World Bank, Nigeria's labour force exceeded 113 million people in 2024, making it one of the largest working populations in Africa.

Yet, a peer-reviewed community study published in the West African Journal of Medicine found that 42% of Nigerian adults experience poor sleep quality, representing an estimated 47 million workers who are not achieving the restorative rest required for optimal daily performance.

Designed to address the combined challenges of physical discomfort and inadequate sleep, Cannon PM delivers deep overnight recovery in a single nightly dose, helping Nigerians restore their energy and return to their daily activities refreshed and ready to perform at their best.

For millions of Nigerians, the workday does not end when they leave the office, workshop, market, or job site. Muscle aches, mental fatigue, and disrupted sleep have become the hidden costs of daily productivity, reducing the body's ability to recover and recharge.

According to a 2025 study published in the International Journal of Research and Innovation in Social Science (IJRISS), which reviewed 42 empirical studies across major Nigerian industries, 75% of Nigerian workers experience chronic stress, more than three times the global average of 22%.

The challenge is particularly pronounced in sectors critical to the nation's economy, with burnout rates reaching 35% in healthcare, 32% in retail, 29% in banking and finance, and 28% in construction.

Developed with these realities in mind, Cannon PM features Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride, a clinically established ingredient that helps relieve physical discomfort while gently supporting deep, restorative sleep. As a premium over-the-counter solution, Cannon PM is specifically designed to support active overnight recovery for Nigerians navigating physically demanding, mentally intensive, and fast-paced lifestyles.

"Our goal with Cannon PM is to protect the daily hustle of the Nigerian workforce, who carry enormous physical and mental loads every single day. Cannon PM serves as a dedicated active recovery partner, acting not merely as a sleep aid, but as a vital performance tool designed to help workers recover deeply overnight and relaunch at full power the next morning." Uchenna Ezenna, Media and Communications Director, Orange Group.

Cannon PM was developed with the realities of Nigerian life at its core. Whether navigating physically demanding jobs, mentally intensive careers, or the daily challenges of commuting and entrepreneurship, the product is designed to support the millions of Nigerians whose success depends on their ability to show up every day at their best.

For artisans and skilled tradespeople, Cannon PM helps support recovery from the muscle strain, aches, and physical fatigue that come with long hours of manual work. For corporate professionals, it provides a pathway to restorative sleep after demanding schedules, high-pressure decision-making, and mentally taxing workdays. For daily commuters, entrepreneurs, traders, and street hustlers, it offers an opportunity to recover from the cumulative exhaustion of long hours spent navigating traffic, transit, and the relentless pace of daily life.

FOUR PILLARS. ONE POWERFUL FORMULA

What sets Cannon PM apart is its focus on complete overnight recovery rather than simply addressing a single symptom. The product's formulation is anchored on four core pillars designed to work together while users sleep:

Dual-Action Formula: Cannon PM combines pain relief and sleep support in a single dose, eliminating the need for multiple products or complicated bedtime routines.

Clinically Recognised Ingredients: Powered by Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride, a trusted and well-established compound known for helping users achieve a natural and uninterrupted sleep cycle.

Designed for Active Recovery: Specifically formulated for individuals whose daily routines require significant physical effort, mental concentration, or both, helping facilitate deep rest and overnight restoration.

Wake Up Ready: Engineered to support restorative sleep while minimising next-morning grogginess, allowing users to begin the day feeling refreshed, alert, and prepared for whatever lies ahead.

AVAILABLE NOW NATIONWIDE

Cannon PM is now available across Nigeria through leading pharmacies, supermarkets, and licensed pharmaceutical retail outlets.

ABOUT ORANGE GROUP

Orange Group is one of Nigeria's leading consumer healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, committed to improving lives through innovative, accessible, and cost-effective health and wellness solutions. For decades, the company has developed, manufactured, marketed, and distributed trusted pharmaceutical, personal care, and consumer brands that support the wellbeing of millions of consumers across Nigeria and West Africa.

Driven by a commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer trust, Orange Group continues to create products that address the evolving needs of modern consumers while advancing its mission of making better health and wellness accessible to all.

As a premium wellness brand within the Orange Group portfolio, Cannon PM delivers clinically backed over-the-counter recovery solutions specifically designed for today's active lifestyles, combining trusted pain relief with advanced sleep science to help consumers rest deeply, recover fully, and wake up ready to take on the day.