NCDC approves ₦100,000 weekly payment for people isolated over Ebola: Everything to know

NCDC approves ₦100,000 weekly payment for people isolated over Ebola: Everything to know

NCDC approves ₦100,000 weekly payment for people isolated over Ebola: Everything to know

The NCDC says it will pay ₦100,000 weekly to people isolated or quarantined over Ebola after complaints about the financial burden of restrictions.

The NCDC announced a ₦100,000 weekly allowance for people placed in isolation or quarantine during Nigeria's Ebola response.

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Director-General Jide Idris said some affected people complained that they struggled to support their families during the restrictions.

Nigeria confirmed an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in Abuja on October 20, 2026, prompting contact tracing and monitoring.

Nigeria’s economic situation is quite unbearable even for people of means; now imagine how it must be for the average Nigerian isolated over Ebola exposure who may depend daily on their means of livelihood alongside their families.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has taken the initiative to provide ₦100,000 weekly to people placed in isolation or quarantine as part of its response to the disease.

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NCDC Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, announced the payment during a briefing in Abuja on Sunday, October 25, 2026. He explained that some people being monitored had complained about the financial difficulties caused by the restrictions.

NCDC Director-General, Dr Jide Idris

According to Idris, the agency was already covering accommodation and feeding for people staying in designated facilities, but some also needed money to support their families.

“We are providing N100,000 per person per week just to maintain their comfort and feeding, because they were complaining,” he said.

Idris described the payment as an emergency measure that could be reviewed as the situation developed.

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Who qualifies for the ₦100,000 payment?

NCDC approves ₦100,000 weekly payment for people isolated over Ebola

The allowance is intended to support people placed in isolation or quarantine under the Ebola response. However, the NCDC has not publicly provided a complete breakdown of the eligibility requirements or explained how the money will be disbursed.

It is also unclear whether the payment will cover everyone being monitored at home or only those staying in designated facilities.

Being identified as an Ebola contact does not mean someone has contracted the disease. Contacts are people who may have been exposed and need to be monitored for possible symptoms.

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Why is the NCDC monitoring people?

With the WHO reporting over 900 suspected Ebola cases and 200 deaths across the DRC and Uganda, Nigeria is taking no chances at its busiest borders.

Nigeria confirmed an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease on October 20, 2026, after a woman who had travelled from Uganda tested positive in Abuja.

Following the confirmation, health authorities began tracing people who might have come into contact with her.

At the October 25 briefing, Idris said 53 primary contacts had been identified. They included people linked to a health facility where the patient received treatment, her husband, driver and chef, healthcare workers and personnel involved in collecting samples.

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These were contacts being monitored, not 53 confirmed Ebola patients. The number may change as investigations continue.

The NCDC has urged people contacted by public health officials to cooperate with monitoring arrangements and seek medical attention if they develop concerning symptoms after possible exposure.