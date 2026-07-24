Outrage as Enugu aunt allegedly forces young niece to eat human faeces

Resolute and appalled: A community woman in Ugwuoba participates in the procession condemning the alleged abuse of a young girl by her aunt

Resolute and appalled: A community woman in Ugwuoba participates in the procession condemning the alleged abuse of a young girl by her aunt

An Enugu woman has been arrested after allegedly forcing her young niece to eat human faeces in Ugwuoba, Oji River LGA. The disturbing incident sparked outrage in the community as police launched an investigation.

A woman in Ugwuoba, Enugu State, was arrested for allegedly forcing her young niece to eat human faeces.

The incident sparked outrage, with community women publicly confronting and parading the suspect before police intervened.

Police have begun investigating, while family members, including the child's parents, have reportedly been interviewed.

Nigerians and child rights advocates are calling for justice, medical care and psychosocial support for the young victim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A woman in Enugu State has been arrested after she was accused of forcing her young niece to eat human faeces, an incident that has left many Nigerians shocked and angry.

The disturbing case happened in Ugwuoba, a community in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, where residents say the child had allegedly been facing repeated abuse while living with her aunt.

The incident came to public attention after a video surfaced online showing angry women and other community members escorting the suspect through the streets. In the viral clip, they could be heard chanting and condemning what they described as a wicked act against a child.

According to sources in the community, the matter has already been reported to the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The police in the local government area have arrested the woman and the DPO has interviewed the family members, including the parents of the child," a resident said.

Women and community members in Ugwuoba, Enugu State, escort the suspect through the streets, publicly condemning the alleged inhumane treatment of her young niece

Residents said that the alleged abuse did not happen just once, claiming the young girl had suffered different forms of maltreatment before the situation reportedly escalated.

"The entire community was thrown into shock and anger when the news broke," a local source told SaharaReporters. "Women in the community mobilized immediately, picked her up, and paraded her to show that such evil will not be tolerated here. The police have been alerted and must ensure she faces the full wrath of the law."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video has since generated widespread reactions across social media, with many Nigerians demanding justice for the child. Human rights advocates have also called on the Enugu State Ministry of Gender Affairs and relevant child protection agencies to step in, ensure the victim receives medical attention, counselling and proper care.

When contacted about the incident, Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said he was not aware of the case at the time he was reached.

The scene near the police station where the suspect was reportedly detained and initial interviews with family members were conducted following the outcry in Ugwuoba

If confirmed after investigation, legal experts say the suspect could face several charges under Nigerian law, including child abuse, assault and inhuman or degrading treatment. The Child Rights Law in Enugu State also provides protection for children against abuse and neglect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The case has once again brought attention to the growing number of child abuse cases recorded across Nigeria. In recent years, several incidents involving children being physically assaulted, starved, tortured or subjected to degrading treatment by relatives and caregivers have sparked nationwide outrage.

According to UNICEF, millions of Nigerian children continue to experience violence, abuse and neglect at home, in schools and within their communities. The organisation has repeatedly urged authorities to strengthen child protection systems, prosecute offenders and provide support for child victims.