Video emerges showing terrorists arrested during Oyo schoolchildren rescue operation

A viral video captures the immense relief of the rescued Oyo schoolchildren and teachers after a joint security task force successfully dismantled an Ansaru terrorist cell

A viral video captures the immense relief of the rescued Oyo schoolchildren and teachers after a joint security task force successfully dismantled an Ansaru terrorist cell

A fresh video has surfaced showing some of the suspected terrorists arrested during the operation that rescued abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers after over 50 days in captivity. Here's what happened.

Fresh video shows some suspected terrorists arrested during the rescue of abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers.

The victims were rescued after spending more than 50 days in captivity in Orire Local Government Area.

The Presidency confirmed eight suspects were arrested, while others were neutralised. The DSS is currently holding those arrested.

President Bola Tinubu identified the Ansaru terrorist group as responsible for the abduction and praised security operatives for the successful rescue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video making the rounds on social media has given Nigerians another look at the operation that led to the rescue of the schoolchildren and teachers kidnapped in Oyo State.

Video of some of the terrorists arrested during the rescue operation of the schoolchildren and teachers by security operatives in Oyo State. pic.twitter.com/S6SabJ9b0X — Nigerian Affairs Journal (@NigAffairs) July 11, 2026

The footage, which surfaced on Saturday, reportedly shows some of the suspected terrorists arrested by security operatives during the rescue mission. It also captures members of the tactical team deployed by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) carrying out parts of the operation.

The victims, who were abducted from Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, regained their freedom on Friday after spending more than 50 days in captivity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rescue operation has been widely celebrated across the country, especially after weeks of concern over the safety of the pupils and their teachers.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Meet the soldiers who hunted down Oyo kidnappers and brought the abducted pupils home

Earlier, the Presidency confirmed that security operatives successfully rescued all the victims. It also revealed that eight suspected kidnappers were arrested, while several others were neutralised during the operation.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed the development in a post on his verified X account on Friday.

Special forces deployed by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) mounted a 30-day quiet offensive to isolate the abductors before making their move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to him, the suspects arrested during the operation have been handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.

President Bola Tinubu also reacted to the successful rescue, revealing that the Ansaru terrorist group was behind the abduction of the schoolchildren and teachers.

In a personally signed statement released shortly after the rescue was confirmed, the President expressed gratitude over the safe return of the victims.

He said, "Nigeria has a reason to give thanks" following the successful operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu stressed that "Nigeria has a reason to give thanks," reiterating that no ransom or prisoner swaps were granted to secure the rescue.

Tinubu also praised the security agencies involved in the mission, saying they showed courage, discipline and professionalism throughout the operation.

The President further assured Nigerians that the fight against terrorism would continue, stressing that the country would not surrender to criminal groups.

He said the government remains committed to protecting lives and ensuring peace across Nigeria.