'Send your children to join the Nigerian Army' — Army chief urges parents, traditional rulers amid low recruitment turnout

Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has urged parents and traditional rulers in the South-East to encourage young people to join the Nigerian Army.

Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has urged parents and traditional rulers in the South-East to encourage young people to join the Nigerian Army.

Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has urged parents and traditional rulers in the South-East to encourage young people to join the Nigerian Army as the region records low recruitment turnout.

COAS Olufemi Oluyede urged parents and traditional rulers to encourage youths to enlist in the Nigerian Army.

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He said South-East states continue to record low turnout during Army recruitment exercises.

The Army warned that unfilled recruitment slots are eventually allocated to applicants from other regions.

Oluyede said the recruitment process is transparent and offers career, training and welfare opportunities for eligible Nigerians.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has called on parents, traditional rulers and community leaders in Nigeria's South-East to encourage more young people to enlist in the Nigerian Army, expressing concern over the region's consistently low turnout in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

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Oluyede made the appeal during an engagement with stakeholders in Umuahia, Abia State, where he said many recruitment slots allocated to states in the South-East remain unfilled because of the low number of applicants.

Represented by the Commander of the Nigerian Army Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve Department, Major General Chima Ekeator, the COAS said the Army was committed to ensuring every region of the country was adequately represented in its ranks.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede

He urged parents, traditional rulers, presidents-general of communities, religious leaders and other stakeholders to sensitise eligible youths on the opportunities available through military service.

"We need your support. Talk to your children and encourage them to join the Nigerian Army. The recruitment process is transparent and open to all eligible Nigerians," he said.

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Oluyede noted that joining the Army offers young Nigerians an opportunity to serve the country while building rewarding careers through professional training, education, healthcare, accommodation and other welfare benefits.

According to him, the Army has continued to allocate recruitment slots to every state to ensure fairness and national representation, but several states in the South-East have repeatedly failed to fill their quotas because of poor participation.

He warned that when allocated slots are left vacant, they are eventually taken up by qualified applicants from other parts of the country, reducing the region's representation in the Nigerian Army.

The Army chief stressed that increasing participation from the South-East would not only improve the region's representation in the military but also create employment opportunities for many young people.

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The appeal comes as the Nigerian Army continues its nationwide recruitment exercise for eligible Nigerians, with authorities urging interested applicants to complete the process through the official recruitment channels.

Oluyede also assured stakeholders that the recruitment exercise is merit-based and transparent, urging young people not to be discouraged by misinformation or false claims about the enlistment process.

The Nigerian Army has raised similar concerns in previous recruitment exercises, noting that while some states regularly exceed their quotas because of high interest, several South-East states consistently record among the lowest numbers of applicants.