As the 2026 FIFA World Cup heads toward its climax, the race for all-time tournament goals heats up among football's historical heavyweights

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup heads toward its climax, the race for all-time tournament goals heats up among football's historical heavyweights

The countries with the most World Cup goals ever may surprise you — See full list

Brazil may be out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but they still lead the all-time World Cup scoring chart with 247 goals. See the updated rankings after the quarter-finals.

Brazil remain the highest-scoring nation in FIFA World Cup history with 247 goals despite being knocked out by Norway.

Germany stay second on the all-time list with 243 goals after their early exit from the tournament.

Argentina, France, Spain and England are still in the competition and can add to their World Cup goal totals.

Italy remain in the top five historical rankings even though they failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already produced plenty of surprises, but one thing hasn't changed, Brazil are still the kings when it comes to scoring goals at the FIFA World Cup.

Even though the five-time world champions crashed out in the Round of 16 after losing to Norway, they continue to hold the record for the most goals scored in World Cup history.

According to FIFA's updated statistics after the quarter-finals on July 10, Brazil have now scored 247 goals in 119 World Cup matches, keeping them ahead of Germany, who sit second with 243 goals from 116 games.

Sitting on 247 and 243 goals respectively, Brazil and Germany’s historic records remain secure as the tournament's highest-scoring nations.

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For Brazilian fans, it might feel like adding salt to injury. The record is still theirs, but the trophy dream is over for another four years.

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Germany also couldn't use the 2026 tournament to close the gap after suffering a shock Round of 32 exit, meaning both football giants are watching the rest of the competition from home while still topping the all-time charts.

Defending champions Argentina are third on the list with 166 goals, while France occupy fourth with 152. Italy, despite failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, still complete the top five with 128 goals, showing just how successful they have been historically.

The race, however, is far from over.

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Several countries still playing in the tournament have the chance to improve their numbers before the final.

France, led by Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, have booked their place in the semi-finals, where they'll face Spain in one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

Argentina, inspired by Lionel Messi, are also still alive, while England, with Harry Kane leading the attack, remain in the hunt as they try to reduce the gap between themselves and the countries above them on the all-time scoring list.

Here's how the all-time FIFA World Cup scoring table stands after the quarter-finals: Brazil — 247 goals

Germany — 243 goals

Argentina — 166 goals

France — 152 goals

Italy — 128 goals

Spain — 119 goals

England — 115 goals

Netherlands — 107 goals

Uruguay — 92 goals

Hungary — 87 goals (joint)

Sweden — 87 goals (joint)

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