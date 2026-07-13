Saint Raphael Divine Mercy Specialist Hospital prepare mother and child for critical moments from when the pregnancy is confirmed

Saint Raphael Divine Mercy Specialist Hospital prepare mother and child for critical moments from when the pregnancy is confirmed

How we deliver Comprehensive Mother and Child Care at Saint Raphael Divine Mercy Specialist Hospital

Did you know that the first 60 minutes after birth, often called the "Golden Hour", can permanently shape a newborn’s immune system?

At Saint Raphael Divine Mercy Specialist Hospital, we prepare the mother and child for this critical moment from the moment pregnancy is confirmed.

Here is how our specialised maternal, pre- and post-natal care works to ensure safe outcomes for both mother and child.

Supporting Pregnancy from the Start

Antenatal care is an essential routine for monitoring both the mother's and child's health from the onset of pregnancy. Our Obstetrics and Gynaecology department provides services that include:

* Pregnancy registration and consultation * Routine antenatal check-ups * Ultrasound scanning and fetal monitoring services in Lagos * Laboratory tests for pregnancy health screening * Nutritional and lifestyle guidance for pregnant women * Early detection and management of pregnancy-related conditions

Continuous Pregnancy Monitoring and Maternal Care Services

Constant monitoring is critical to ensure safe maternal and child health outcomes throughout pregnancy. Our maternal healthcare services focus on:

* Monitoring fetal growth and development * Blood pressure and maternal health tracking * Screening for gestational diabetes and pregnancy hypertension * Preventing and managing pregnancy complications * Emotional and psychological support during pregnancy

Safe Delivery

Our hospital provides safe delivery services, supported by experienced obstetricians and a fully equipped maternity unit. We offer:

* Birth planning and delivery preparation * Normal (vaginal) delivery services * Caesarean section delivery when medically necessary * Emergency obstetric care in Ikorodu * Pain management and labour support

Newborn and Paediatric Care

After birth, newborns receive specialised care from our paediatric care team in Lagos.

Our newborn care services include:

* Immediate post-delivery newborn assessment * Monitoring of vital signs and early health checks * Breastfeeding and feeding support for new mothers * Neonatal care for newborns requiring medical attention * Early childhood health evaluation

Postnatal Care and Child Healthcare Services

After delivery, we support both mother and child with:

* Postnatal check-ups for mothers * Infant growth and development monitoring * Routine immunisation and vaccination services * Management of childhood illnesses * Parental education and newborn care guidance

Comprehensive Mother and Child Healthcare

Every pregnancy deserves expert care and safety.

That’s why we are committed to delivering quality maternal and child healthcare that combines Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Paediatrics under one coordinated system of care.

The quality of care we deliver remains guided by professionalism, compassion, and medical excellence.