Apple Music announces EKENE as Africa Rising cover star for July 2026

Apple Music has announced Nigerian singer-songwriter EKENE as the newest cover star of its Africa Rising playlist, a flagship initiative dedicated to championing the next generation of African talent.

Emerging as one of the most compelling new voices in Nigeria's alt-pop scene, EKENE turns deeply personal experiences into thoughtful, emotionally resonant songs. Through introspective songwriting, soulful melodies and genre-fluid production, he has begun to carve out a distinctive artistic identity that speaks to a generation navigating questions of identity, belonging and self-discovery.

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His debut single 'Lullaby' introduced EKENE as an artist in his own lane, with a sound rooted in stripped-back, textured R&B that refuses to follow the current Afrobeats trend.

His latest project, 'Little Us', is a deeply introspective body of work that takes the form of a conversation between EKENE and his younger self. Rooted in the experience of growing up in a strict, religious Nigerian household, the project explores themes of identity, repression, faith and delayed self-discovery, tracing the emotional impact of the environments and belief systems that shape us.

'Little Us' reflects on the complexities of navigating family expectations, emotional expression and personal growth within a conservative environment. Nostalgic and reflective in tone, the project balances moments of heaviness with warmth and understanding, inviting listeners to revisit their own memories, question inherited patterns, and better understand the versions of themselves they are still learning to make peace with.

“This project is really me trying to stay in touch with my younger self. I am understanding him, forgiving him, and saying the things I didn’t know how to say back then,” EKENE says of the project. “I just want people to hear it and feel seen.” Speaking on his selection as this month’s Africa Rising cover star, EKENE adds: “I am so grateful to, in some way, represent the amazing voices of my generation coming out of Africa, and doing so as a new artist makes this all the more special to me. I’m super thankful for the opportunity.”

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'Little Us' delivers a thoughtful and emotionally rich statement that positions EKENE among a new generation of African artists reshaping the continent’s contemporary music. As this month’s Africa Rising cover star, EKENE will be featured across the Africa Rising playlist, join Ebro Darden for a conversation airing on Apple Music 1, and will feature in an Africa Now Radio episode with host Nandi Madida, offering listeners deeper insight into his journey and creative vision.