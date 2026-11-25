Pep Guardiola has put Nigeria on alert after announcing his next move (Credit: Imago).

Pep Guardiola has put Nigeria on alert after announcing his next move (Credit: Imago).

Pep Guardiola puts Nigeria on alert as he announces his next coaching job

Guardiola has been out of work since he left Manchester City at the end of the 2025/2026 season.

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has put Nigeria and other big football nations on alert after revealing his next destination in coaching.

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Pep Guardiola to coach Nigeria- A dream too big?

Guardiola has not coached a team since he left Manchester City last season, following a successful ten-year spell at the club.

The former Spain midfielder cited fatigue as one of the reasons for leaving the Premier League club but revealed he is not done with coaching.

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Speaking in an interview with his former Barcelona teammate Romario, Guardiola revealed his next step would be to manage a national team.

Pep Guardiola says he wants to coach a national team next

When asked if there was a club he would like to manage, Guardiola told Romario TV, via The Athletic, “A national team, which is my next step.”

Guardiola’s comment is now set to put a lot of national teams on alert, including the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

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Although the three-time African champions currently have a coach, Eric Chelle, they could be looking for a new manager soon as the Malian’s contract expires in January.

With the possibility of an extension unlikely, the Nigeria Football Federation could consider going for Guardiola following his comments, although it also depends on whether the ex-Man City manager is interested in coaching the three-time African champions.

Also, a move for Guardiola will cost Nigeria a lot of money, while his potential appointment will have to wait until next June, at least, as the current NFF board does not have the power to award managerial contracts beyond May 2027.

USA, Italy are also interested in Guardiola

Nigeria are not the only country that will be looking at appointing Guardiola, as the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) are also interested in signing the former AS Roma midfielder.

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The Yanks are reportedly the favourite to sign the 53-year-old, as they are currently looking for a new coach after former manager Mauricio Pochettino left the team for Manchester United.

Italy and the USA are also interested in Pep Guardiola

Meanwhile, Italy could also be another potential destination for Guardiola, having already approached him before.

The former City midfielder revealed he was honoured by Italy’s approach but turned down the four-time world champions’ offer because it was not the right time to return to management.

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“I spoke with them,” he said. “It was an honour. I even feel bad or ashamed to say no to a country like Italy. It is one of the biggest honours I’ve had that they thought of me as the right man to manage Italy. But they found me in a moment when I needed to stop,” Guardiola said.