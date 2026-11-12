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DJ Cuppy finally fulfils dream of spending time with goats in the countryside for 34th birthday

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 09:52 - 12 November 2026
DJ Cuppy finally fulfils dream of spending time with goats in the countryside for 34th birthday
Nigerian disc jockey and entrepreneur, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has delighted fans after she fulfilled her long-standing wish to spend time with goats in the countryside as part of her 34th birthday celebration.
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  • DJ Cuppy celebrates 34th birthday with family as she feeds goats in the countryside.

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  • The disc jockey previously revealed her desire to quit social media, move to a village and own three goats.

  • Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has built a career as a DJ, music producer and entrepreneur with an international presence.

The entertainer, who turned 34 on November 11, shared pictures from her birthday celebration, which captured her enjoying a quiet moment with goats alongside her family and friends.

One of the pictures showed Cuppy feeding goats inside a barn, while others offered glimpses of the special moments she shared with her loved ones.

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Expressing her excitement over the celebration, the DJ described it as the perfect birthday and recalled her earlier wish to escape to the countryside and buy goats.

“So the perfect birthday DOES exist! 🐐🎂🎈Remember when I said I wanted to run away and buy goats? Well, wish granted! 11/11,” she wrote.

Recall that Cuppy had, in September 2026, revealed that she sometimes considered abandoning social media for a quieter life in the countryside.

In a series of posts on X, the DJ joked about deleting her Twitter account, moving to a small village and keeping three goats as she sought an escape from the pressures of public life.

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“Sometimes I want to delete my Twitter, run away, move to a tiny village in the countryside, get 3 goats and go into hiding until Jesus returns to pick me up,” she wrote.

RELATED: DJ Cuppy reveals she wants to leave social media for village life, explains why

She further reiterated her desire to embrace a simpler lifestyle, saying she was still considering leaving social media behind and buying goats.

Cuppy has built a career in the entertainment industry through her music, international performances, and other business ventures. At the same time, her candid social media posts give fans glimpses into her personal life.

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