Helen Paul shares how she accidentally became the voice behind one of P-Square's most memorable songs.

Helen Paul shares how she accidentally became the voice behind one of P-Square's most memorable songs.

Helen Paul reveals she voiced P-Square's iconic 'Story' intro for free: "They never paid me"

Helen Paul shares how she accidentally became the voice behind one of P-Square's most memorable songs.

Helen Paul says she recorded the famous "Uncle, please tell us a story" intro and multiple child voices on P-Square's hit song Story but was never paid for the work.

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The comedian and actress revealed she was a ₦9,500-a-month receptionist when she landed the voice-over job, years before both she and P-Square became household names.

Her story has reignited conversations about recognition, fair compensation and the treatment of creative professionals in Nigeria's entertainment industry.

For many Nigerians who grew up in the 2000s, the opening line of P-Square's classic song Story is unforgettable: "Uncle, please tell us a story."

It became one of the most recognisable intros in Nigerian pop music, but few people knew whose voice it was.

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Now, comedian, actress and media personality Helen Paul has revealed that she was the person behind that famous child's voice, and according to her, she was never paid for it.

Speaking during an interview, Helen Paul said she recorded not only the iconic opening line but also the multiple "Thank you" responses heard throughout the song by changing her voice several times to sound like different children.

"I did the 'Uncle, please tell us a story.' Then I also did the 'Thank you' parts using different voices," she recalled. "They matched all the different children's voices so it sounded full."

"The voice on P Square's song 'Story', "Uncle please tell us a story" was me and p square never paid me for it. I also did the "Thank You" part using different voices. Then I never knew P Square, I never knew they were going to be this famous."



- Helen Paul pic.twitter.com/ZrMoNQHIzG — Rhapsody (@Rhapxodyy) July 23, 2026

For younger Nigerians who may not know her, Helen Paul is one of the country's most recognisable entertainers.

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She first became famous for her distinctive childlike voice, which earned her the nickname "Tatafo," before building successful careers in comedy, radio, television, acting and academia.

Today, she is also a professor of Theatre Arts, making her one of the few Nigerian entertainers to combine mainstream success with an academic career.

According to Helen Paul, her contribution to Story happened long before both she and P-Square became household names.

From earning ₦9,500 as a studio receptionist to commanding major voice-over contracts and entering academia, Helen Paul reflects on her early career journey.

At the time, she was working as a receptionist at a recording studio, earning a monthly salary of ₦9,500.

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She said P-Square had come to the studio to record songs and were expecting actual children to perform the voice parts.

When that didn't work out, someone at the studio suggested that she could imitate children's voices.

"I didn't even know what range was," she said. "I was just very good at imitating voices."

Helen Paul explained that she gladly accepted the opportunity despite being told there wasn't much money involved. For her, simply being involved in studio work was exciting.

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Looking back, she says she never imagined P-Square would become one of Africa's biggest music groups.

"I didn't know P-Square. I didn't even know they were going to blow," she said.

When the song eventually became a hit, she admitted she didn't even know that voice actors could be credited for their work or negotiate proper payment.

"I didn't fight for it. I'm quiet about myself," she said.

Academic and media icon Dr. Helen Paul, whose signature childlike "Tatafo" voice dynamic paved the way for a standout career across radio, TV, and comedy.

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Rather than dwell on the disappointment, Helen Paul said she believes God protected her from bitterness by keeping her focused on the future instead of what she had lost.

She described how faith helped her avoid carrying resentment over opportunities that didn't benefit her financially.

Interestingly, she said things soon began to change.

While still working at the studio, another opportunity came when a child who was supposed to record a commercial was unavailable because of school exams. Once again, Helen Paul stepped in, using her ability to imitate a child's voice.

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That recording opened the door to a series of advertising voice-over jobs.

She recalled that shortly afterwards, comedian Ayo Makun (AY) brought her paperwork to sign, although she admitted she had little understanding of what she was signing at the time.

Before long, she said her income increased dramatically—from earning ₦9,500 monthly as a receptionist to receiving cheques worth about ₦400,000 to ₦450,000 each month from voice-over work around 2014 and 2015.

Despite the financial turnaround, Helen Paul said she remained humble, often keeping the cheques safely tucked away while still collecting money for feeding from people around her because she wasn't used to handling that level of income.

Her revelation has sparked conversations online about how creative professionals were often treated in the early days of Nigeria's entertainment industry.

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Many artists, voice actors and producers have previously spoken about working on projects without proper contracts, royalties or recognition, particularly before the industry became more structured.