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Saudi prince dies in London hotel after taking lethal mix of drugs and alcohol

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 08:18 - 25 July 2026
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Saudi prince found dead in luxury London hotel is pictured after cocktail of party drugs in system.
A UK inquest has revealed that 29-year-old Saudi prince Abdullah bin Fahad died in a London hotel after a fatal mix of alcohol and drugs.
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  • Saudi prince Abdullah bin Fahad died at a London hotel in November 2025.

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  • Toxicology tests found alcohol, GHB, cannabis and Xanax in his system.

  • A UK coroner ruled the death as accidental misadventure.

  • Authorities found no evidence of suicide or foul play.

A 29-year-old Saudi prince, Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi Al Saud, died in a London hotel after a fatal combination of alcohol and drugs, a United Kingdom inquest has revealed. 

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The prince was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington, London, on November 25, 2025. Emergency responders attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead. 

A toxicology examination presented during the inquest found that the Saudi royal had alcohol, gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), cannabis and Xanax (alprazolam), among other substances, in his system. The inquest heard that the combination contributed to a cardiac arrest that caused his death. 

Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin ruled the death as “death by misadventure”, meaning it was accidental. The inquest found no evidence of suicide or third-party involvement. 

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Reports from the inquest also revealed that Prince Abdullah had previously received treatment related to substance misuse, including detoxification programmes. However, the court heard that there was no indication he intended to take his own life. 

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The prince’s death has since drawn attention to the dangers of combining alcohol with certain drugs and prescription medications.

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