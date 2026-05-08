'My wife and I didn't give birth to twins' — Adekunle Gold sets the record straight, reveals daughter may follow music path

Adekunle Gold has addressed the long-running rumours that he and his wife, Simi, welcomed twins and hinted that the speculation may not have been entirely accidental.

Adekunle Gold has debunked rumours that he and Simi had twins, clarifying that they welcomed a son.

The speculation began after a “double blessing” message and coincided with him buying two cars, which may have fueled the misunderstanding.

He also shared that their daughter, Deja, is showing early interest in music.

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Speaking on the Great Day Houston podcast on Wednesday, the singer opened up about family life and his latest musical chapter, the Fuji Xtra era, describing Simi as his creative soundboard and revealing that their first daughter, Deja, is already showing musical promise.

Fans congratulates Adekunle Gold & Simi on the birth of their second child

"It's interesting to be married to another fantastic songwriter," he said. "My wife and I didn't give birth to twins, it's just internet rumours. We have a son." He did not dismiss the confusion entirely, hinting that the speculation may have been intentional on his part.

The twins rumour traces back to January, when Gold posted a cryptic Snapchat story that read: "Asked God for another child and He blessed me double." The internet drew the obvious conclusion.

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“It’s interesting to be married to another fantastic song writer and now our daughter is already giving signs that she might be one for the music as well. My wife and I didn’t give birth to twins, it’s just internet rumours, we have a son.”



- Adekunle Gold pic.twitter.com/Q7tZFxkn6R — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) May 8, 2026

What muddied the waters further was the revelation that he had purchased two cars in the days before the couple's official pregnancy announcement, suggesting the "double blessing" may have been automotive rather than biological. Or, as Gold now implies, maybe not.

The official announcement did not come through a press release, but rather his music video. Gold's video for ‘My Love Is the Same’ featured Simi with a visible baby bump, the couple's well-known preferred way of sharing personal news. Simi confirmed the birth on April 1st, revealing their son arrived on March 10th, 2026.

The Houston appearance comes as Gold is in full rollout mode for Fuji Xtra, the deluxe edition of his 2025 album Fuji, which dropped on May 8. The five-track extension features ‘Formation’ with Olamide, ‘Shake Shake’ with TML Vibez, and ‘Blue Fire’, a collaboration with Simi, making it a project that is very much a family affair as it is a musical one.

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