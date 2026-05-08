NECO CBT 2026: Everything you need to know about Nigeria’s shift to digital exams

SUMMARY

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Starting with the May/June 2026 SSCE, NECO will phase out paper-and-pencil tests in favour of a CBT model to curb malpractice and speed up result processing.

To ease the transition, the council will use a hybrid approach, with objective questions answered digitally, while some theory/essay papers may still use traditional booklets during the initial phase.

To address the rural divide, NECO is implementing offline-capable testing software and mapping underserved schools to centralised hubs with mandatory solar or generator backups.

The National Examinations Council (NECO) is officially retiring the traditional paper-and-pencil format.

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Starting in 2026, the council is transitioning to Computer-Based Testing (CBT), marking a major change in how millions of Nigerian students are assessed.

This move follows a mandate from Education Minister Dr Tunji Alausa, aimed at bringing NECO and WAEC into line with the digital standards already set by JAMB.

Dr Tunji Alausa, Nigeria's Minister of Education, who directed the transition of NECO and WAEC to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) in 2026.

Quick facts

First major exam: SSCE Internal (May/June 2026).

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Trial dates: National Gifted Exam (May 23) and Common Entrance (June 6, 2026).

Format: Hybrid (Objective questions on screen; complex theory may remain on paper initially).

Location: Exams will take place at accredited CBT centres, not necessarily on school premises.

The 2026 rollout schedule

The transition is being managed in phases to prevent a total system shock.

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May/June 2026 (SSCE internal): For the first time, school-based candidates sitting for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) will face a full CBT environment.

The hybrid bridge: While the ultimate goal is 100% digital, initial sessions may use a hybrid model where objective questions are answered on-screen, while some complex theory/essay papers might still use traditional booklets as students adjust to typing.

Trial runs: NECO is using the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) and the Gifted Exams (scheduled for May 23, 2026) and Common Entrance (June 6, 2026) as immediate testing grounds to ensure their servers can handle the traffic.

Why the switch?

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NECO paper-based exams versus computer-based testing.

The government’s push for CBT is fuelled by four main goals:

Killing "expo" culture: Digital exams are randomised. This makes it almost impossible for "miracle centres" to share leaked answers, as Candidate A’s Question 1 is different from Candidate B’s.

Results in record time: Marking millions of paper scripts usually takes months. With CBT, objective results can be processed instantly, significantly shortening the wait for admission-seeking students.

Modern standards: To compete globally, the Ministry of Education argues that Nigerian students must be digitally literate. If you can’t navigate a CBT interface, you are already behind in the modern workforce.

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Logistical savings: Moving lots of paper across 36 states is a security and financial nightmare. Once the digital infrastructure is set, those costs vanish.

The rural divide: Can underserved schools keep up?

The most common concern regarding the 2026 rollout is the lack of power and computer access in rural areas. NECO is addressing this through three specific strategies:

Infrastructure mapping: Schools without computer labs are being mapped to the nearest accredited "Hub Centres". Students in remote areas will travel to these hubs to sit for their exams.

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Offline-capable software: To combat poor internet, NECO is deploying software that runs on a Local Area Network (LAN). The exam doesn't need the internet to run. It only needs a connection at the end to upload finished results.

Mandatory power backups: Accredited centres must now prove they have both high-capacity generators and secondary solar or inverter backups to prevent mid-exam shutdowns.

Digital e-tokens: NECO has already moved to digital certificate verification and e-token systems to prepare schools for a fully paperless workflow.

What candidates need to know

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If you are sitting for NECO this year, "reading your books" is no longer enough. You need to master specific technical skills:

Navigation: Practise moving between "Next", "Previous", and the "Flag" button (which lets you mark a hard question to return to later).

Time management: Monitoring the on-screen countdown timer, which automatically submits the exam when time expires.

Typing literacy: For theory subjects like English and Literature, typing speed will now directly impact a student’s ability to finish the exam.