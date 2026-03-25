I lived with a urine bag for over a year – UK resident Lady cries out

Many assume life abroad means comfort, but for countless Africans in Europe and America, the reality is silent suffering.

In the clip below, Dr. Richard Okoye, popularly known as ‘Dr Save a life’, recounts the story of a young woman who has lived with a urine bag for over a year, waiting endlessly for surgery that keeps getting postponed. Her story is not unique; millions in the UK alone are stuck on waiting lists, enduring pain in silence.

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The tragedy is that many don’t die from their illness, but from neglect, misinformation, or delays. Faith is important, but health requires professional wisdom too.

Tools like Healthcare should never depend on location. By sharing stories and encouraging loved ones to seek help, we can break the silence and ensure no one suffers alone.

Dr. Richard also recommends the use of the quality app ‘My Home Clinic’, an app created to provide quality health guidance where there is no doctor. My Home Clinic app now offers free access to doctors across continents, giving second opinions and guidance to those who feel lost in the system

Kindly watch and Share: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXjCc_PCWj4&t=28s

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