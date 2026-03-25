Advertisement

I lived with a urine bag for over a year – UK resident Lady cries out

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 20:18 - 25 March 2026
Many assume life abroad means comfort, but for countless Africans in Europe and America, the reality is silent suffering.
Advertisement

In the clip below, Dr. Richard Okoye, popularly known as ‘Dr Save a life’, recounts the story of a young woman who has lived with a urine bag for over a year, waiting endlessly for surgery that keeps getting postponed. Her story is not unique; millions in the UK alone are stuck on waiting lists, enduring pain in silence.

Advertisement

The tragedy is that many don’t die from their illness, but from neglect, misinformation, or delays. Faith is important, but health requires professional wisdom too. 

Tools like Healthcare should never depend on location. By sharing stories and encouraging loved ones to seek help, we can break the silence and ensure no one suffers alone.

Dr. Richard also recommends the use of the quality app ‘My Home Clinic’, an app created to provide quality health guidance where there is no doctor. My Home Clinic app now offers free access to doctors across continents, giving second opinions and guidance to those who feel lost in the system

Kindly watch and Share: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXjCc_PCWj4&t=28s

Advertisement

#FEATUREDPOST

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Ghana demands compensation for slavery as UN declares enslavement the gravest crime against humanity
News
25.03.2026
Ghana demands compensation for slavery as UN declares enslavement the gravest crime against humanity
I lived with a urine bag for over a year – UK resident Lady cries out
Lifestyle
25.03.2026
I lived with a urine bag for over a year – UK resident Lady cries out
Maltina brought lights, warmth, and shared iftar moments to Kano this Ramadan in its 50th Anniversary
Lifestyle
25.03.2026
Maltina brought lights, warmth, and shared iftar moments to Kano this Ramadan in its 50th Anniversary
Brazilian mother cleared of murder after killing boyfriend to stop abuse of her daughter
News
25.03.2026
Brazilian mother cleared of murder after killing boyfriend to stop abuse of her daughter
Hiring in Q1: Why smart companies do not wait for mid-year
Lifestyle
25.03.2026
Hiring in Q1: Why smart companies do not wait for mid-year
Women at the forefront of West Africa’s digital payments growth
Lifestyle
25.03.2026
Women at the forefront of West Africa’s digital payments growth