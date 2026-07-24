Mistikay is ready to take over

Mistikay is ready to take over

Mistikay is ready to take over

From Akure roots to ‘Bundle Bundle’ with Zinoleesky, the independent Afrobeat voice is commanding attention.

Kayode Afolabi Ajayi, known to the world as Mistikay, has spent years building a sound that feels both familiar and entirely his own. Born June 26, 1991, in Akure, Ondo State, he grew up where music was more than entertainment; it was storytelling, celebration, and church on Sunday. That foundation of traditional rhythms, Nigerian pop, and global R&B is exactly what makes his music hit different today.

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​Now, with his May 2026 single ‘Bundle Bundle’ and the July 24 ‘Bundle Bundle (Remix)’ featuring Zinoleesky, Mistikay is making it clear: he’s not asking for a seat. He’s taking it.

​"The Trumpets Made Me Feel It"

The story of ‘Bundle Bundle’ started in the studio, almost by accident.

"While recording another track in the studio, my producer played the instrumental for me, and I instantly connected with it," Mistikay recalls. "I love having Trumpets and brass played in music, and it's what always connects me to it."

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​That brass-heavy bounce became the backbone of the record. For Mistikay, ‘Bundle Bundle’ is personal.

"It's that track that connects me to my early stages in life, my struggles and overcoming them, to actually living the supposed life while eventually wanting more, seeing the brighter picture as the world keeps evolving."

​He wanted the song to live in two worlds at once.

"I was able to merge the R&B part into our Nigerian Afrobeat sound so that it can sit on Afrobeat playlists created for party jams, celebrations and beautiful moments."

The result came fast. "Within 1 hour of listening and writing, there's an amazing tune sitting pretty as an anthem."

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The Zinoleesky Co-Sign

When the original dropped in May, the response was immediate. But Mistikay knew the record had bigger legs. He needed the right voice on a remix.

"I knew I needed a feature with an active creative, then boom, Zinoleesky was my best option."

It was a perfect match. Zinoleesky heard it and fell in love.

"On listening to the song, he fell in love with it. He gave the song a perfect verse that has already become an anthem on TikTok just from the preview of the first lines. The chemistry was there! A beautiful song properly worked on with the right act to hop on it; it was pretty much that. Good music always wins."

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​Backed by a cinematic visual from director Media Kid and production from Prodigy Beats, the remix has turned 'Bundle Bundle' from a street favourite into a certified summer record.

'Bundle Bundle (Remix)' is the lead single for Mistikay’s debut EP, ‘Hear Me Out (HMO)’, scheduled for the end of August 2026. The 5-track project is a statement of intent.

"This project reflects my spirit of non-relentless hustle and belief, knowing we can achieve whatever we put our minds to, having God as the pilot."

​That independence is key to Mistikay’s story. Operating without a major label has given him creative freedom to stay authentic.

"Standing all out and not seeing a reflection of myself in other successful acts, which is amazing. Most of whom have been a good motivation for the culture."

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Mistikay & Zinoleesky

​The Grind and The Vision

Mistikay is honest about the road. Nigeria’s music industry is competitive, but his focus hasn’t wavered.

"It's a really tough industry; your love for the craft just has to keep you going. Dream chasers chase dreams while staying focused and nothing more. Eventually the universe will align."

​His connection with fans comes from that same honesty. His music speaks to love, ambition, resilience, and lived experience, delivered with high energy, melodic hooks, and emotional depth. On stage, that translates to confidence and presence, whether it’s an intimate set or a big crowd.

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​And when it came to choosing Zinoleesky, the reason was simple: "Honestly. No other reason other than Zino is a really good artist, and I don't regret working with him."

What's Next?

With ‘Bundle Bundle (Remix)’ gaining traction and ‘HMO’ on the way, Mistikay is positioning himself as a timeless voice in contemporary African music — rooted in culture, but pushing boundaries.

He’s inviting everyone to come along.

"I'm active on all my socials: IG, Twitter, TikTok @IamMistikay. Y'all check me out, promise you'll stay glued."

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​From Akure to the world stage, Mistikay isn’t just releasing music. He’s ready to take over.