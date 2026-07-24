'I don't force actors to kiss on set' - Biodun Stephen responds to concerns over Nollywood intimacy

Popular movie producer Biodun Stephen has addressed growing concerns from fans over the increasing use of kissing scenes in Nollywood

Filmmaker Biodun Stephen clarified that actors are not forced into intimate scenes

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She explained that intimate scenes are sometimes necessary to convey authentic emotions and make a story believable to the audience

Stephen emphasised that the responsibility for balancing an acting career with a marriage lies with the actors and their partners

The Nollywood filmmaker clarified in a video shared on social media after reacting to a fan who appealed to producers to reduce the number of kissing scenes in films, stating that they could affect actors' marriages.

Stephen said actors are always given a choice and that she has, on several occasions, adjusted scenes to accommodate performers who are uncomfortable with kissing.

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“We’ve had actors who will say to you, ‘I am sorry, I can’t kiss for personal belief,’ and we have found ways. I personally have found ways to work around it. But some actors don’t mind.”

Explaining the context of her response, she stated, “So I just watched this video of this lady who always has a mouthful for Nollywood. She said something about kissing in Nollywood and producers, sort of saying that producers should take it easy on having actors kiss because we are possibly ruining their marriages.”

Stephen noted that although she is not particularly fond of excessive kissing in films because she prefers making family-friendly content, intimate scenes can sometimes be necessary to make a story feel authentic.

“I think that one of the things that we are selling as actors on screen is believability. You are selling an emotion, and you want people to believe in this love. Yes, it can be done without intense kissing, and it can also be done with intense kissing as well.”

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She, however, maintained that the responsibility for balancing an acting career with a marriage rests with the actors and their partners, not filmmakers.

“But when you begin to talk about things like the marriage of the home, I think that responsibility is on the actor who has chosen the profession and also on the spouse of that actor who has accepted that their spouse is an actor and therefore, things like kissing, rubbing might occur, and they must have made their peace with it. I don’t think that responsibility is my responsibility.”