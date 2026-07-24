'It had nothing to do with my marriage' — Achraf Hakimi explains why his mother manages his wealth

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi has explained why his mother has managed his finances since childhood, saying the arrangement predates his marriage and had nothing to do with his widely discussed 2023 divorce.

Hakimi said his mother has managed his finances since he was a teenager.

He denied the arrangement was created to protect his wealth during marriage or divorce.

His comments revisit the viral 2023 claims surrounding his separation from Hiba Abouk.

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Moroccan international and Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has addressed, in his own words, why his finances have long been managed by his mother, Saida Mouh, revisiting a topic that first drew global attention during his 2023 divorce.

Speaking in a recent interview, Hakimi explained that the arrangement dates back to his teenage years. "Since I was young I earned much money from football but I couldn't manage it. So my mother managed all that," he said.

Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi

He added that he continues to lean on her judgment for major financial decisions today. "I always take her opinion about money when I buy a house or a car or when I earn a lot of money," he said, noting that the family eventually agreed that his mother would stop working entirely to focus on managing his finances.

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Asked directly whether the arrangement was connected to protecting his wealth during marriage, Hakimi firmly denied any link. "No, this has nothing to do with marriage, because as I said, it was always that way since childhood," he said.

He went on to explain the practical origin of the setup: "Even when you are 18 years old, you can't use your bank account, so my mother controlled everything." He described her role simply as "the manager of the house," adding, "we used to tell her everything, so she was responsible for all this."

The footballer with Hiba Abouk, his ex-wife

His comments arrive against the backdrop of a very public 2023 divorce from Spanish-Tunisian actress Hiba Abouk, whom he married in February 2020. The couple's separation became international news after Hakimi was placed under judicial supervision that March, following a rape allegation he denied and which reports say did not proceed to formal charges.

At the time, multiple outlets reported that Abouk sought half of Hakimi's fortune in the divorce, only to discover that his properties, investments and PSG salary were all registered under his mother's name rather than his own. Saida Mouh addressed the situation publicly, defending her son's character and insisting he was innocent of the allegations against him.

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“I was 18 and couldn’t open a bank account, so she collected my money. I just left it that way after I became successful” — Achraf Hakimi reveals why his assets are in his mother’s name pic.twitter.com/bfte5mACri — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 24, 2026

Some viral posts that followed went further, claiming a French court had formally ruled Hakimi possessed no assets and that Abouk walked away with nothing. However, a fact-check by Dubawa found no verified court record supporting that specific claim, and Hakimi's legal team did not respond to requests for confirmation at the time.