President Tinubu Calls Pastor Adeboye One of Nigeria’s Greatest Gifts

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 17:04 - 02 March 2026
Tinubu Celebrates Pastor Adeboye
Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, rolled out the superlatives in a tribute to Pastor Enoch Adeboye during his recent 84th birthday celebration.
In a post shared on his official social media pages, Tinubu described the General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God as “one of Nigeria’s greatest gifts”. In the letter signed by the president and the First Lady, Adeboye was praised as “A spiritual fortress interceding for Nigeria and its people to God Almighty,” in what captures Adeboye’s popular prayers centred on Nigeria’s ailing economy and dire state of national security.

“Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), is one of our nation's greatest gifts: a spiritual fortress, interceding for Nigeria and its people to God Almighty.

His humility is genuine, and his wisdom runs deep beyond the ordinary. His contributions to our nation extend beyond the pulpit—where he ministers to souls—to philanthropy, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.

We celebrate the grace of stewardship and leadership upon the life of Pastor Adeboye, fondly called Daddy G.O., as he marks his 84th birthday on March 2, 2026.

We congratulate him and join his wife, Pastor Foluke, members of the RCCG, and the Body of Christ in gratitude to God for the General Overseer’s exceptional life of impact that transcends cultures and borders.

We thank the Lord’s own servant for his unceasing prayers for our nation and commend his patriotic zeal,  manifest determination, and commitment to Nigeria's progress.

We also acknowledge the unique leadership role of the renowned clergyman, whose teachings over the past five decades continue to shape and transform lives across generations in the country and beyond.

As Daddy G.O. celebrates this special day, we pray that God Almighty continue to bless him with good health and strength as he continues his good work in the Lord's vineyard.”

Tinubu’s message to Adeboye follows an annual tradition in which the President joins other admirers to celebrate the man of God who leads one of Nigeria’s biggest congregations, boasting of millions of members.

Remi Tinubu
Nigeria's First Lady Remi Tinubu
Pastor Adeboye led Redeemed Christian Church of God, which remains an important part of not only the country’s spiritual setup but also the political scene as it has produced several high-profile individuals, including the current First Lady, Remi Tinubu, who was ordained a pastor in 2018.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Other high-profile pastors of the church include the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the immediate former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

