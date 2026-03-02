Davido Is Being Sued for ₦1B by Sophie Momodu’s Lawyer

Davido Is Being Sued for ₦1B by Over Allegations of Defamation and Cyberbullying

Mrs. Ebelechukwu Egeonu Enedah, the lawyer who’s representing Sophie Momodu in her ongoing custody battle against Afrobeats megastar David Adeleke AKA Davido, is suing the musician for 1 billion naira over threats to life, bullying, and defamation.

In the letter dated February 24, 2026, the Lawyers representing the plaintiff stated that on February 12, 2026, during the hearing of the suit between Sophie Momodu and Davido at the High Court of Lagos State, he conducted himself “in a manner unbecoming of a party before a court of law”.

The letter further added that Davido was aggressive and verbally abusive to Mrs. Enedah, who was the lawyer representing Sophie Momodu during the cross-examination process.

In the pre-action notice, the lawyers representing the plaintiff stated that Davido was asked by the court to apologise, but he refused. The document further accused the musician of directly and also through proxies of initiating an online onslaught against Mrs. Enedah and her family on social media pages, thus exposing her to death threats that have given rise to genuine and well-founded fears for her personal safety and professional well-being.

“The adjournment of proceedings on that day did not mark the end of your conduct. It marked the beginning of a more pernicious and calculated campaign. On the morning of Friday, 13th February 2026, an Instagram account identified as @cutie_juls, notoriously and demonstrably affiliated with you, published a series of stories featuring Our Client's photograph, publicly identifying her person and broadcasting her identity to your vast online audience. The consequences were swift and severe. Our Client was immediately subjected to a torrent of abusive text messages, threatening telephone calls, and explicit threats to her safety and the safety of her family. The nature and volume of those communications gave rise to genuine and well-founded fears for her personal safety and professional well-being.”

As a result of the harassment, cyberbullying, and defamation, the Lawyers representing the plaintiff made some demands from Davido including an immediate desist from any further direct or indirect commentary or statement referring to the matter, that he issue a statement and withdrawing all his derogatory, defamatory, and abusive remarks across all his social media platforms, publish a formal written apology to Mrs. Enedah to at least two widely circulated national newspapers, and the compensation of ₦1 billion.

The Custody Battle For Davido’s First Child

This is the latest offshoot from the protracted custody battle between Davido and Sophie Momodu for their daughter Imade Adeleke. The matter, which started as a private battle, made its way online, where both parties traded insults and allegations before dragging each other to court.

Sophie Momodu

During the custody battle, Davido has accused Sophie Momodu of using the passing of his late son, Ifeanyi, to taunt him. In a 2024 post on X, he accused her of using the bitter experience as a weapon to get custody of their daughter.

Your constantly bringing up the death of my child at any point u can to just remind us of this tragedy that haunts us everyday of our lives .. Imade will grow up to see I fought for her .. as for now u can have her .. P.S she won’t be a child forever .. enjoy ❤️ Imade Aurora… — Davido (@davido) July 5, 2024

After their recent appearance in court in February 2026, Davido took to his social media page to describe how the painful loss of his son, Ifeanyi, was constantly being weaponised in the custody battle. It’s the fallout of the recent proceedings that would culminate in the social media fiasco that has now resulted in the ₦1B lawsuit against him.

