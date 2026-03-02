Advertisement

Davido Is Being Sued for ₦1B by Sophie Momodu’s Lawyer

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 19:57 - 02 March 2026
Davido Is Being Sued for ₦1B by Over Allegations of Defamation and Cyberbullying
Mrs. Ebelechukwu Egeonu Enedah, the lawyer who’s representing Sophie Momodu in her ongoing custody battle against Afrobeats megastar David Adeleke AKA Davido, is suing the musician for 1 billion naira over threats to life, bullying, and defamation.
Advertisement

In the letter dated February 24, 2026, the Lawyers representing the plaintiff stated that on February 12, 2026, during the hearing of the suit between Sophie Momodu and Davido at the High Court of Lagos State, he conducted himself “in a manner unbecoming of a party before a court of law”.

Advertisement

The letter further added that Davido was aggressive and verbally abusive to Mrs. Enedah, who was the lawyer representing Sophie Momodu during the cross-examination process.

In the pre-action notice, the lawyers representing the plaintiff stated that Davido was asked by the court to apologise, but he refused. The document further accused the musician of directly and also through proxies of initiating an online onslaught against Mrs. Enedah and her family on social media pages, thus exposing her to death threats that have given rise to genuine and well-founded fears for her personal safety and professional well-being.

“The adjournment of proceedings on that day did not mark the end of your conduct. It marked the beginning of a more pernicious and calculated campaign. On the morning of Friday, 13th February 2026, an Instagram account identified as @cutie_juls, notoriously and demonstrably affiliated with you, published a series of stories featuring Our Client's photograph, publicly identifying her person and broadcasting her identity to your vast online audience. The consequences were swift and severe. Our Client was immediately subjected to a torrent of abusive text messages, threatening telephone calls, and explicit threats to her safety and the safety of her family. The nature and volume of those communications gave rise to genuine and well-founded fears for her personal safety and professional well-being.”

As a result of the harassment, cyberbullying, and defamation, the Lawyers representing the plaintiff made some demands from Davido including an immediate desist from any further direct or indirect commentary or statement referring to the matter, that he issue a statement and withdrawing all his derogatory, defamatory, and abusive remarks across all his social media platforms, publish a formal written apology to Mrs. Enedah to at least two widely circulated national newspapers, and the compensation of 1 billion.

Advertisement
Davido Is Being Sued for ₦1B by Sophie Momodu’s Lawyer Over Cyberbullying and defamation
Davido Is Being Sued for ₦1B by Sophie Momodu’s Lawyer Over Cyberbullying and Defamation
Davido Is Being Sued for ₦1B by Sophie Momodu’s Lawyer Over Cyberbullying and defamation
Davido Is Being Sued for ₦1B by Sophie Momodu’s Lawyer Over Cyberbullying and defamation

The Custody Battle For Davido’s First Child

Advertisement

This is the latest offshoot from the protracted custody battle between Davido and Sophie Momodu for their daughter Imade Adeleke. The matter, which started as a private battle, made its way online, where both parties traded insults and allegations before dragging each other to court.

Sophie Momodu

During the custody battle, Davido has accused Sophie Momodu of using the passing of his late son, Ifeanyi, to taunt him. In a 2024 post on X, he accused her of using the bitter experience as a weapon to get custody of their daughter.

After their recent appearance in court in February 2026, Davido took to his social media page to describe how the painful loss of his son, Ifeanyi, was constantly being weaponised in the custody battle. It’s the fallout of the recent proceedings that would culminate in the social media fiasco that has now resulted in the ₦1B lawsuit against him.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
AI Is Changing The Music Industry - Pulse Facts Only
Music
06.12.2025
AI Is Changing The Music Industry - Pulse Facts Only
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Davido Is Being Sued for ₦1B by Sophie Momodu’s Lawyer
Music
02.03.2026
Davido Is Being Sued for ₦1B by Sophie Momodu’s Lawyer
What is the Strait of Hormuz, and Why It Is Important?
World
02.03.2026
What is the Strait of Hormuz, and Why It Is Important?
Is Eating Rice Every Day Bad for You? Here's What Science Says (And What to Do)
Lifestyle
02.03.2026
Is Eating Rice Every Day Bad for You? Here's What Science Says (And What to Do)
President Tinubu Calls Pastor Adeboye One of Nigeria’s Greatest Gifts
News
02.03.2026
President Tinubu Calls Pastor Adeboye One of Nigeria’s Greatest Gifts
National Brand Excellence and Leadership Awards: Branch NG Bags Recognition, Emerges Best Financial Service Company
News
02.03.2026
National Brand Excellence and Leadership Awards: Branch NG Bags Recognition, Emerges Best Financial Service Company
Joeboy & Wizard Chan Tease Joint EP 'Agaba Romantic'
Music
02.03.2026
Joeboy & Wizard Chan Tease Joint EP 'Agaba Romantic'