National Brand Excellence and Leadership Awards: Branch NG Bags Recognition, Emerges Best Financial Service Company

Branch NG, one of Nigeria’s leading digital financial services companies, has emerged as the winner of the 2026 Financial Service Company of the Year category at the National Brand Excellence and Leadership Awards held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, February 27, 2026. The recognition was conferred on the company during Nigeria’s Brand Week 2026, organized by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN), to honor exceptional achievements by businesses in the year under review across the sub-region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Branch Nigeria was crowned the winner following the verdict of the Board of Fellows Research Report conducted by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN). The award recognises brands and organisations that apply brand management best practices to analysis, planning, implementation and policies designed to achieve their corporate objectives.

Speaking on the selection criteria, the convener of the award, who also doubles as the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of IBMN, Desmond Esorougwe, described the selection of Branch NG as the outcome of rigorous research and findings, with ratings that place the financial institution well above its peers across various parameters. According to him, Branch NG has demonstrated in strong terms its capacity to provide excellent financial services or products due to its limitless passion to serve clients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the Marketing Lead Nigeria, Branch International, Branch NG, Oluwaseyi Onibudo, who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director, described the recognition as a testament to its dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in Nigeria and to its unwavering commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions to customers. Onibudo noted that the award underscores the company's growing profile as one of Nigeria's fastest-growing financial institutions.

“We are quite excited about winning this award. It serves as a huge reminder that there is a reward for hard work and excellence. This award will greatly inspire the entire team to do more, or better still, improve our performance to win more laurels in the coming years. The award symbolises promise and excellence in the financial services industry, underscoring the organisation’s dedication to achieving unparalleled service standards and its substantial contributions to finance and banking,” he said.