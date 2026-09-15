TS Academy brings over 1,000 Tech Students and Alumni together in Port Harcourt

Over 1,000 tech students and alumni gathered at Verde Gardens in Port Harcourt for the latest edition of TS Connect, a multi-city community gathering organised by TS Academy to bring its online learning community together in person.

The event drew participants from across Rivers State and neighbouring states, with attendees coming into the city to meet classmates, network and take part in team challenges.

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TS Connect began as a student gathering in Lagos, where the inaugural edition recorded more than 2,000 attendees. Since then, TS Academy has expanded the gathering into a multi-city experience, with more than 5,000 students and alumni participating across editions in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and now Port Harcourt.

TS Academy’s Head of Brand & Communications, Damilola Opaniyan, said taking the event to different cities reflects the geographical growth of the academy’s online student community.

“We did not want TS Connect to be an event that only students in Lagos could access. Our students and alumni live across different parts of the country now. Bringing TS Connect to different cities allows us to meet people where they are and give each community a chance to experience what we have built together. Every city also brings its own character to the experience, which is something we want to keep exploring as our community grows,” Opaniyan said.

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Designed as an interactive social event rather than a traditional conference, the Port Harcourt edition focused on games, networking and community building. Attendees received event tags, stickers, TS Connect Cash and Bingo Cards with challenges that encouraged people from different cohorts to interact and take part in activities together.

Attendees used their TS Connect Cash at food vendors positioned around Verde Gardens, while others participated in games for the chance to win TS Academy merchandise, including shirts, caps and tote bags.

A major draw was the raffle, where attendees had the opportunity to win smartphones and laptops. Two additional laptops were awarded through the Laptop Scholarship Programme, providing devices to students to support their learning.

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One attendee from the Hajime Cohort said the giveaways were among the memorable parts of the event, even for those who did not win.

“Seeing people win those laptops felt like a personal win for me too. You could see how much those tools meant to the people who got them. Even though I did not win a device, I had a great time meeting people I only knew online, playing games and enjoying the atmosphere. I will definitely attend the next edition if TS Connect returns to Port Harcourt,” the attendee said.

Throughout the day, attendees also used the opportunity to discuss their coursework, share career progress and build relationships beyond their virtual classrooms.

The Port Harcourt edition adds to TS Connect’s growth since its first gathering in Lagos. With editions now held in four Nigerian cities, the event has developed from a single student gathering into a recurring community experience for TS Academy’s students and alumni.

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About TS Academy

TS Academy is a technology education platform that provides practical training and learning opportunities for students and professionals looking to build skills and careers in technology. Through its programmes and community initiatives, the academy connects learners with opportunities to learn, collaborate and grow.