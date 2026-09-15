Plateau residents mourn after gunmen kill 13 people in fresh attacks across Jos South, Mangu and Riyom communities

Plateau residents mourn after gunmen kill 13 people in fresh attacks across Jos South, Mangu and Riyom communities

Plateau residents wake up to tears as gunmen kill 13, attack passengers heading to Jos

At least 13 people have been killed in fresh attacks by suspected gunmen in Plateau State, including nine passengers travelling to Jos. Communities in Jos South, Mangu and Riyom were affected.

Suspected gunmen killed 13 people in separate attacks across Jos South, Mangu and Riyom LGAs of Plateau State.

Nine passengers travelling to Jos were killed after attackers opened fire on their vehicle at Dungus community.

Four others were killed in attacks on communities in Mangu and Riyom, with several people injured.

Plateau State Government condemned the attacks and urged residents to avoid retaliation while cooperating with security agencies.

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Another night of fear has hit Plateau State after suspected gunmen killed at least 13 people in separate attacks across three local government areas.

The attacks happened on Sunday night in Jos South, Mangu and Riyom LGAs, leaving families mourning and several others injured.

The deadliest incident happened at Dungus community in Jos South, where nine passengers travelling to Jos were reportedly killed after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

According to the spokesman for the Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, the attack happened around 9:40pm.

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Gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying passengers to Jos and killed nine people at Dungus community in Jos South Local Government Area.

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He said one of the victims was a member of Operation Rainbow, a local security outfit in the state.

“Among those killed was a member of Operation Rainbow. It is a very sad development and we lament the loss of lives,” Tengwong said.

He added that some passengers who survived the attack sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospitals, but some later died while receiving treatment.

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“It was a vehicle carrying passengers to Jos. The attackers opened fire on them and some of the victims were killed,” he said.

A resident of the area, Musa Dauda, also confirmed the incident, saying some of the injured victims could not survive their injuries.

“Some of the passengers who were injured were taken to the hospital, but some of them died while receiving treatment. Others are still in the hospital receiving treatment,” Dauda said.

Meanwhile, another attack was reported in Vodni community, Pushit District, in Mangu Local Government Area.

Two people were killed during the attack, while four others reportedly sustained gunshot injuries and were receiving treatment at a hospital in Mangu town.

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In Riyom Local Government Area, two more people were reportedly killed in a separate attack at Tahoos community.

The latest attacks have increased concerns among residents of Plateau State, which has continued to experience repeated security challenges linked to violent attacks in some communities.

Security officials and residents gathered at the scene of the attack as investigations into the killings continued.

As of the time of filing the report, the Plateau State Police Command and Operation Enduring Peace had not issued official comments on the incidents.

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However, the state government has condemned the attacks and warned residents against taking the law into their own hands.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Lohya Ramnap, the government said it received reports of attacks in Mangu on Saturday, September 12, 2026, and the Dungus Junction incident in Jos South on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The government described the attacks as “deeply disturbing” and said it was working with security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to improve security across the state.

It also urged residents in affected communities to remain alert and share useful information with security agencies.