I told my husband that the number of kids we’ll have will depend on his behavior as a husband and father — Author Toni Tone

I told my husband that the number of kids we’ll have will depend on his behavior as a husband and father — Author Toni Tone

Relationship expert Toni Tone says she told her husband their number of kids will depend on his behaviour as a partner and father

Relationship expert Toni Tone says she told her husband their number of children will depend on his behaviour as a partner and father.

Toni Tone says her husband wants five children.

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She said the number of kids they have will depend on his behaviour as a husband and father.

She explained that good parenting and support could influence her decision to have more children.

The author said she would stop expanding their family if his effort declines.

British-Nigerian author and relationship expert Toni Tone has revealed that she and her husband have an understanding that the number of children they have will depend on how he shows up as a husband and father.

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Toni made the comment during an appearance on the relationship-focused show “Ask the Universe”, where she spoke about marriage, parenting and the expectations she has for her family life.

According to her, her husband, Taiwo Ogebule, popularly known as Taye9ja, wants five children, but she told him that having more children would depend on his behaviour and how he treats her and their children.

“My husband wants five kids, and I told him, we’ve made a deal. I’ve said to him, look, the amount of children you have is going to correspond to your behaviour as a husband and father,” Toni said.

Explaining her point, she said she would consider having another child based on whether her husband continues to be supportive and involved as a partner and parent.

Toni Tone and her husband Taye

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“So if you have one and you are like father of the year, I’ll give you a second. If you have two and I feel like I am queen of the world based on how you treat me and the kids, you have three,” she said.

Toni added that she would stop expanding their family if she feels her husband’s effort as a husband and father begins to decline.

“I said, I’m going to cap you when your form starts slipping,” she said.

The author, known for her work on relationships and personal growth, married Taiwo Ogebule in 2025. She has often discussed themes around love, marriage and expectations in relationships through her content and writing.

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