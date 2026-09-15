FG opens free tech training for 32,000 Nigerians — AI, coding, cybersecurity included

The Federal Ministry of Education launches the Digital Training Academy (DTA) in Abuja to provide free tech training for 32,000 Nigerians

The Federal Ministry of Education launches the Digital Training Academy (DTA) in Abuja to provide free tech training for 32,000 Nigerians

FG has launched a free six-month Digital Training Academy to train 32,000 Nigerians in AI, coding, cybersecurity, cloud computing and other digital skills.

Federal Government launches a six-month Digital Training Academy to train 32,000 Nigerians in digital skills.

The programme will cover AI, software development, cybersecurity, cloud computing and other technology fields.

16,000 Nigerians have already been selected from 72,850 applicants for the first cohort.

Participants will get access to global learning platforms and certifications from companies like Google, IBM and Huawei.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For many Nigerians hoping to enter the tech space, the biggest problem has always been the cost of learning. From expensive courses to certification fees, getting the right skills often comes with a heavy price tag.

Now, the Federal Government says it is opening a new opportunity for 32,000 Nigerians to gain digital skills, professional certifications and possible pathways into jobs and entrepreneurship, without paying for the training.

The Federal Ministry of Education has launched the Digital Training Academy (DTA), a six-month programme designed to train Nigerians in some of the most demanded areas in the global technology industry.

According to the ministry, the programme is part of the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative through the Nigeria Education Digital Infrastructure programme and aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thousands of Nigerian youths submitted applications to participate in the six-month digital skills acquisition programme.

The ministry, in a statement signed by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, said the academy was created to help close Nigeria’s digital skills gap and give more people access to opportunities in the global digital economy.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, revealed that the programme attracted thousands of applications from across the country.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, spoke at the official launch event of the initiative in Abuja.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ministry said it received 72,850 applications from Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, but only 19,699 applicants met the entry requirements.

For the first phase of the programme, 16,000 Nigerians have been selected, while the academy is expected to train a total of 32,000 beneficiaries.

The training will cover areas including software development, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, cloud computing, IT automation, Natural Language Processing and quantum computing.

The government said participants will also have access to international learning platforms such as Coursera and Pluralsight, as well as professional certifications from technology companies including Google, IBM and Huawei.

Selected participants gained access to international learning platforms like Coursera and Pluralsight alongside professional certifications from Google, IBM, and Huawei.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Federal Government has launched the Digital Training Academy (DTA), a six-month intervention of the Federal Ministry of Education designed to equip 32,000 Nigerians with globally relevant digital skills, professional certifications and pathways to employment, entrepreneurship and participation in the global digital economy.

“Training will cover high-demand areas including software development, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, cloud computing, IT automation, Natural Language Processing and quantum computing. Beneficiaries will access global platforms including Coursera and Pluralsight and pursue recognised certifications from organisations such as Google, IBM and Huawei,” the statement read.

The ministry said it would provide computers, internet connectivity, training centres, facilitators and mentors needed to support participants throughout the programme.

The initiative will be implemented in partnership with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond training, the government said it plans to monitor what happens after participants complete the programme by tracking certifications, employment opportunities and businesses created through the skills acquired.

“The Ministry will track certification, employment and enterprise outcomes to ensure a measurable pathway from skills to productive opportunities,” the statement added.

The launch comes as demand for technology workers continues to grow globally, with businesses and government agencies increasingly adopting digital tools and services.