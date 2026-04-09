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A Different Kind of Easter: How Chamdor created elegant brunch experiences across Nigeria

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 10:39 - 09 April 2026
Chamdor created elegant brunch experiences across Nigeria
Nigeria’s favourite sparkling non-alcoholic wine elevated shared moments for guests and families through curated brunch experiences across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.
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This Easter, celebrations across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt took on a refreshed, more elegant expression as Chamdor, Nigeria’s favourite sparkling non-alcoholic wine, elevated shared moments for guests and families through curated brunch experiences hosted in partnership with select luxury hotels, including Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Sheraton Ikeja, J’Signature Port Harcourt, and Abuja Continental Hotel.

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Chamdor created elegant brunch experiences across Nigeria

Each experience reflected a thoughtful blend of sophistication and elegance across locations; it was more than just carefully prepared meals, but also laughter across the room and guests bonding with friends, family, and loved ones.

A guest at the Chamdor elegant brunch experience

Chamdor’s non-alcoholic sparkling red and white wine was paired with a variety of meals, complementing the occasion and enhancing every shared toast. The Chamdor wine fountain added a distinctive, interactive touch, turning simple pours into shared experiences and reinforcing the spirit of togetherness.

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A guest at the Chamdor elegant brunch experience

As the day drew to a close, what lingered across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt was more than the elegance of the settings. It was the feeling of connection, the ease of shared moments, and the simple joy of being together.

Chamdor, Nigeria’s favourite sparkling non-alcoholic wine

With Chamdor at the heart of these experiences, Easter became not just a celebration but a collection of memorable moments shared around every table.

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