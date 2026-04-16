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FIFA confirms first-ever World Cup halftime show as Nigeria eyes global stage

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 09:17 - 16 April 2026
FIFA is set to host its first-ever halftime show in the United States
FIFA will introduce a halftime show at the 2026 World Cup final in the United States.
FIFA will introduce a halftime show at the 2026 World Cup final, with Nigerian artists likely in focus given Afrobeats’ growing global presence.
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  • FIFA will introduce a halftime show for the first time at the 2026 World Cup final, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

  • The performance will feature multiple artists, with plans for a major entertainment spectacle and events across New York.

  • Nigeria has a strong representation history on global stages, raising expectations for Afrobeats artists to be included.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will feature a halftime show for the first time in the tournament's history, and it promises to be a spectacle.

Speaking to Semafor, Infantino revealed that the performance will feature "more than one" artist, with the lineup being curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and the band's manager Phil Harvey.

The final is set to take place on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will be rebranded as New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament. 

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The show is being organised in association with Global Citizen, and Infantino described it as "a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world." 

Beyond the halftime performance, FIFA is also planning a "takeover" of Times Square for the final weekend of the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino
FIFA President Gianni Infantino

While the full artist lineup is yet to be announced, Nigerians have every reason to follow the story closely. History shows that when football's biggest stages include musicals, Nigerian artists have consistently been involved.

Tems made history at the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show, headlining alongside Colombian artist J Balvin and American pop star Doja in a performance broadcast live to a global audience. It was a defining moment for Afrobeats on football's world stage.

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Before that, Davido became the first Nigerian artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup final, taking the stage in Qatar in 2022 alongside Trinidad Cardona and Aisha to perform the official tournament anthem, "Hayya Hayya (Better Together)." 

The performance announced Nigeria's cultural presence on the sport's most-watched occasion.

Burna Boy, meanwhile, etched his own piece of history by becoming the first African artist to perform at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show, co-headlining the 2023 event at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium alongside Brazilian singer Anitta and DJ Alesso. 

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The Coldplay connection, notably, might also have something to offer. Ayra Starr performed "Hot Body" with Coldplay during their Music of the Spheres World Tour, having collaborated with Chris Martin on the track "Good Feelings." 

She featured as a support act across select North American and UK dates on what became the best-selling tour in history. 

With the 2026 World Cup final halftime show shaping up to be the most ambitious musical performance ever attached to a football match, the precedent is clear and remains an event to look forward to.

READ NEXT: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti makes history as first Nigerian-born artist inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

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