Trump threatens to resume bombing in Iran if peace deal isn’t reached by deadline

Donald Trump warns the US could resume bombing Iran if ongoing talks fail, as tensions rise over ceasefire and nuclear negotiations.

Donald Trump says the US may resume bombing Iran if no deal is reached.

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The warning is tied to a fragile ceasefire and ongoing nuclear negotiations.

The US is maintaining a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Talks remain uncertain, with both sides sending conflicting signals.

United States President Donald Trump has warned that the US could resume military strikes against Iran if ongoing negotiations fail, escalating tensions in an already volatile Middle East crisis.

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Speaking amid continued diplomatic efforts, Trump said the US would “have to start dropping bombs again” if a deal is not reached, signalling that the current pause in hostilities may be short-lived.

US President Donald Trump says the US will "have to start dropping bombs again" if no US-Iran deal is reached by Wednesday. He said the US blockade on Iranian ports will continue if a long-term deal is not agreed. pic.twitter.com/onIG3Tx0Mb — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) April 18, 2026

The warning comes as a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran faces uncertainty, with Trump indicating he may not extend it if there is no breakthrough in talks by the expected deadline.

“Maybe I won’t extend it… but the blockade is going to remain… and unfortunately we’ll have to start dropping bombs again.” Trump said, underscoring the administration’s readiness to return to military action if diplomacy collapses.

Despite the strong rhetoric, Trump also struck a cautiously optimistic tone, suggesting a deal is still possible. “It’s going to happen,” he said, referring to ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme and regional tensions.

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The US has continued to apply pressure on Tehran, maintaining a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and shipping, even as talks continue.

The broader crisis has already disrupted global energy markets, particularly around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments. Conflicting claims from both Washington and Tehran about control and access to the waterway have added to uncertainty.

Iran, however, has pushed back against some US claims, denying that it has agreed to key conditions and warning that continued pressure could derail negotiations entirely.

The situation highlights the fragile balance between diplomacy and escalation, with both sides engaging in talks while simultaneously signalling readiness for further conflict.

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If negotiations fail, analysts warn that a return to US airstrikes could trigger a broader regional crisis, drawing in multiple actors and further destabilising global markets.