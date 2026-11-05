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Equatorial Guinea drop Owono after tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 18:12 - 05 November 2026
Equatorial Guinea's hero against Nigeria, Jesus Owono.
Equatorial Guinea's 2023 AFCON hero goalkeeper, Jesus Owono. (Photo Credit: Litefooty/X)
Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been omitted from the national team squad for upcoming AFCON qualifiers following the tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel after an on-field collision
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Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been left out of the national team squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel. 

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The 25-year-old was involved in the collision that preceded the forward’s death during a Spanish second-division match on Monday, prompting an outpouring of grief and abuse online.

Owono omitted from Equatorial Guinea squad

The Equatoguinean Football Federation confirmed on Thursday that Owono would miss the upcoming qualifiers against Zimbabwe, with the first meeting scheduled for Bata on November 12 before the teams reconvene in Harare four days later.

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Owono had started Equatorial Guinea’s opening two qualifiers for the 2027 AFCON in September and has been the country’s first-choice goalkeeper since his teenage years. He has also represented the national team at the last three editions of the tournament.

His omission comes after the fatal incident involving De Miguel during Monday’s match between Andorra and Tenerife. The striker was taken to intensive care following the collision but died on Tuesday morning.

Goalkeeper speaks out after online abuse

Owono addressed the tragedy in a statement on Wednesday, describing the aftermath as an exceptionally painful period.

"These are the most difficult days of my life," he said, adding, "I struggle to find the words, and I find it very hard to process what has happened. I know there will be many questions to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect.

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"But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus."

The goalkeeper deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday after facing a wave of online abuse, with some users directing the word 'murderer' at him in comments.

The Equatoguinean federation had previously expressed its support for Owono, saying he was experiencing profound sorrow and grief following De Miguel’s death.

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