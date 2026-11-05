Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?

Since the 2000s, Nigerian and Ghanaian stars have crafted era-defining pop records shaped by the rich history of Highlife in Ghana, Fuji, Apala, and Ogene, and other indigenous Nigerian genres, as well as dancehall, hip hop, R&B, and EDM imports from the West.

From 2Baba and VIP to Wizkid and R2Bess, down to the more recent acclaimed partnership of Nigerian street hop sensation TML Vibez and Ghanaian star Lasmid, artists across both markets have exchanged ideas and created moments that capture the cultural uniqueness and exciting peculiarities.

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When Afrobeats started gaining tangible global attention with the advent of streaming platforms in the West African market and the genre’s popularity on social media, especially on TikTok, where it soared during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerian music stars gained international mainstream success while their Ghanaian counterparts appeared to lag.

In 2026, Nigerian music stars are flying the flag for African pop music on the global stage in greater volume and consistency than any other part of the continent, including their Ghanaian cousins, who are co-progenitors of Afrobeats. However, this was not always the case. There was a time when Ghanaian stars shaped Afrobeats music, with their Nigerian counterparts embracing the sound to connect with the audience.

In the early 2010s, the Azonto genre, paired with a striking dance routine inspired by the Kpalongo dance of the Ghanaian Ga people, dominated West Africa. In 2012, rapper Sarkodie released the smash hit ‘U Go Kill Me’, featuring E.L., and it immediately took the Azonto sound from Ghana to Nigeria, where local superstars defining the era, Wizkid and Ice Prince, appeared on the remix alongside Uganda’s Navio.

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In 2014, British-Ghanaian singer Fuse ODG released the titular song ‘Azonto’ with a viral dance music video that brought the genre international attention. Back in West Africa, the sound was shaping the Afrobeats soundscape, with Nigerian stars like Wizkid, Olamide, Ice Prince, and many more adopting its sticky drums, while the moves were recreated by millions on the dance floor.

In 2015, Ghana also provided Afrobeats with a working formula when Nigerian star Mr Eazi, who schooled in Kumasi, returned to Nigeria with a new sound called Ghana Bounce. His single ‘Holl Up’, produced by British-Ghanaian sensation Juls and featuring Nigerian star Dammy Krane and Ghanaian singer Joey B, dominated Nigerian airwaves. It did not take long before Ghana Bounce captured the attention of Nigerian stars, who got to work and scored hits using the import, with Tekno’s megahit ‘Pana’ and Runtown’s classic ‘Mad Over You’ being two of the biggest Nigerian Ghana Bounce records.

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In recent years, Ghanaian stars have continued to score hits that have impacted Nigeria. In 2022, Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ scored a Burna Boy remix, and his follow-up, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’, went viral in Nigeria. In 2023, Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix, assisted by King Promise, Mayorkun, and Darkoo, was a major hit. King Promise scored a hit of his own with ‘Terminator’, with the remix featuring Young Jonn further endearing it to the Nigerian audience. He followed up with ‘Continental’ featuring Shallipopi, and more recently, ‘What Have You Done’ with Mr Eazi.

Ghanaian music is due for another hit and a moment that will propel its dynamism to the international Afrobeats audience, and there is perhaps no one more reliable to deliver this moment than King Promise, who has consistently delivered hits across the last decade. What distinguishes King Promise is the sheer range of his artistry, which he has displayed across his multiple albums, several hit records, chart-topping collaborations, and performances that have made him a leading star in the Ghanaian music industry.

As Afrobeats continues to enjoy global mainstream attention, the Ghanaian music industry is yet to fully claim its place at the top. While its Nigerian counterparts have repeatedly appeared on international charts, earned several global awards, headlined festivals, and consolidated their success, Ghanaian pop music struggles to make significant headway beyond the continent. Although the Ghanaian music industry lacks Nigeria’s massive local population and huge diaspora community, it has exceptional talent and the uniqueness with which it defined the Afrobeats soundscape in the 2000s and 2010s.

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