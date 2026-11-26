Syrian referee Hanna Hattab was replaced at half-time during the AFC Champions League Two clash between Al Jazira and Gol Gohar following allegations of being under the influence of alcohol

Syrian referee Hanna Hattab was removed at half-time during Wednesday's AFC Champions League Two fixture between Al Jazira and Gol Gohar after allegations that he was officiating under the influence of alcohol.

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Hattab has strongly denied the accusations, with the Syrian Football Association (SFA) backing him and requesting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Gol Gohar question referee's conduct during first half

Hattab attracted attention after making several unusual decisions during the opening 45 minutes, with the most striking incident occurring in the 32nd minute.

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Following a foul by João Milson on Gol Gohar midfielder Ali Asghar Ashouri, the referee surprisingly showed a yellow card to Al Jazira goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu instead, leaving the player visibly bewildered.

Gol Gohar coach Mehdi Rahmati was subsequently seen questioning Hattab's condition from the touchline, while the Iranian club formally complained to match officials.

Team manager Heydar Afsari explained the club's concerns, claiming that even Al Jazira players had questioned the referee's condition.

"The referee was not in a normal state, and even the Al Jazira players told us the same thing," Afsari said.

He also argued that Milson should have received a second yellow card for another foul, accusing Hattab of making an inexplicable decision by booking the opposing goalkeeper instead.

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Following the complaints, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) delegation was informed, and Hattab did not return for the second half, with the fourth official taking over.

Hattab denies allegations as Syrian FA launches investigation

Hattab later addressed the controversy on social media, although he did not directly explain what had happened during the match.

"I want to emphasise that my family and private life are not the responsibility of others. Faith, reason and morality do not permit people's privacy to be violated or their reputations to be damaged," he wrote.

Sports journalist Isa Saeed offered a different explanation, claiming that low blood sugar had caused Hattab to lose concentration and consciousness. He also said the referee underwent medical examinations after the match and was not under the influence of alcohol.

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The SFA subsequently issued a statement confirming that Hattab had categorically denied the allegations following a medical assessment.

The association also requested his medical report, the match commissioner's report and the referee assessor's report from the AFC to establish precisely what happened.