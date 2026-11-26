Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has delivered a concerning update on Taiwo Awoniyi, ruling the Nigerian striker out of this weekend's clash with Leeds United due to a complicated ankle injury

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has delivered a concerning injury update on Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi after the forward suffered an ankle problem against Crystal Palace.

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The Super Eagles star is now ruled out of this weekend's Premier League meeting with Leeds United, with the extent of his absence still uncertain.

Lampard concerned by Awoniyi's ankle injury

Awoniyi picked up the injury during Coventry's encounter with Crystal Palace at the CBS Arena, forcing him to leave the pitch at half-time, with Sidiki Cherif coming on as his replacement.

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The Nigerian had made a positive contribution before his withdrawal, opening the scoring for the Sky Blues after calmly converting a layoff from Jack Rudoni.

However, his afternoon ended prematurely, and Lampard has since revealed that the problem is more complicated than initially anticipated.

"Taiwo has got a significant injury in his ankle area, a bit complicated. It is more complicated for me to explain to you,” the Coventry manager explained during his pre-match press conference.

Lampard confirmed that the striker would miss the Leeds fixture but stopped short of providing a recovery date, pending further medical assessments.

“We don't know the significance of it yet but he won't be available for the weekend. I'd rather give you the date when I know them fully,” he added.

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Super Eagles striker faces another setback

The injury represents an untimely interruption for Awoniyi, who had gradually rediscovered his scoring touch after a difficult start to the campaign.

The former Nottingham Forest forward had found the net in two of his previous three appearances against Sunderland, Everton and Crystal Palace, offering encouraging signs of a return to his best form.

His latest performances had also given Coventry an additional attacking option as they look to maintain their momentum in the Premier League.