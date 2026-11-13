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Morgan Rogers begs Tuchel to recall Chelsea star to England squad

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:57 - 13 November 2026
Morgan Rogers has urged Thomas Tuchel to bring Cole Palmer back into the England fold after scoring in the Three Lions’ 2-1 Nations League win over Croatia.
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The Chelsea forward is currently the only Blues player in the national team squad, with Reece James sidelined by injury and Palmer omitted following his withdrawal from the previous camp.

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Tuchel had previously suggested the 24-year-old “misses too many opportunities” to represent his country, though he insisted the latest exclusion was not personal.

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Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the Wembley victory, Rogers strongly defended his close friend and club teammate.

"He wants to be here,” Rogers said.

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“He wanted to get called up, and he wanted to come and represent his country as he always has done. People just see it as news and say the easy thing.

“We all know he had a difficult year last year with injuries, and I know personally he’s been managing them ever since.

"He was in quite a low place with his injuries last year and didn’t feel 100% himself on the pitch, so he wants to be here and he wants to be the best version of himself.

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“It has nothing to do with England or not wanting to play with England. It’s a nonsense really that people are questioning someone who wants to play for England. It’s a lie.”

Asked directly whether Palmer should return for the next camp, Rogers was emphatic: “Of course I do. What a player he is.

"What a person he is and it’s someone you want to see in an England shirt. He’s got so much quality, so much ability… hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Tuchel had no issue with the comments, describing them as understandable given their friendship and praising Rogers as a standout performer in the Croatia win.

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