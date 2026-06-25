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AI won’t take your job. But someone using AI might

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 12:12 - 25 June 2026
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AI will not completely replace you, but the professional who learns how to use it effectively definitely will
AI won’t take your job, but a smart professional using AI might.
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The fear that robots are coming for your desk is a myth. AI will not completely replace you, but the professional who learns how to use it effectively definitely will.

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At Jobberman, we are seeing top employers shift their focus toward candidates who can blend human intuition with digital efficiency.

  • Work Smarter: You do not need to learn how to code. Staying competitive means knowing how to use AI tools to speed up research, handle repetitive tasks, and boost your daily productivity.

  • Premium Soft Skills: Because AI handles automation, deeply human qualities such as creativity, emotional intelligence, leadership, and critical thinking are now premium currency.

  • Stay Curious: The tools will change, but your willingness to adapt and upskill is what keeps you in demand.

The future belongs to professionals who see technology as a collaborator, not a competitor. If you are ready to learn how to use AI to supercharge your career growth, we have the complete breakdown for you.

Read the full article here.

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