A geological survey sample sits in the foreground as workers develop an active mining site in Nigeria.

A geological survey sample sits in the foreground as workers develop an active mining site in Nigeria.

Nigeria's next oil? FG says it has found platinum, gold, lithium and rare earth minerals in Kaduna

The discovery could bring billions into government coffers, create thousands of jobs, and reduce Nigeria's dependence on crude oil, but only if authorities can prevent illegal miners and criminal networks from repeating the mistakes seen in Zamfara.

SUMMARY

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The Federal Government says Kaduna has commercially significant deposits of platinum, gold, lithium, nickel, copper and rare earth elements.

These critical minerals are worth billions globally and could help Nigeria reduce its dependence on crude oil while creating jobs and boosting state revenues.

But the government must prevent illegal mining and criminal networks from repeating the security challenges seen in Zamfara.

For decades, Nigeria's economy has largely risen and fallen with the price of crude oil.

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Now, the Federal Government has announced a massive shift in the country's economic potential.

Speaking at the African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, revealed the discovery of a "world-class polymetallic mineral province" in Kaduna State.

The extensive exploration work conducted by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) has identified commercially significant deposits of platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, nickel, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements.

This development could become one of the country's biggest solid-mineral breakthroughs in decades if managed properly.

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But beyond the immediate excitement, the announcement raises a critical question: Could these minerals truly become Nigeria's next major source of wealth beyond oil?

Why these critical minerals matter geopolitically

Critical and rare earth minerals found in states like Kaduna are vital components for manufacturing modern semiconductors and green technologies.

These are among the world's most sought-after resources because they power everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to renewable energy systems and advanced defence technology.

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As global demand climbs, here is what these minerals command on the international market:

Gold: Trading at historic highs of over $4,100 per ounce, driven by global economic uncertainty and central bank buying.

Platinum: Hovering around $1,300–$1,500 per ounce, used extensively in green hydrogen technology, automotive catalytic converters, and industrial manufacturing.

Nickel: Positioned at roughly $15,000–$16,000 per metric tonne, making it an indispensable ingredient for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and stainless steel production.

Copper: Trading near $9,500–$10,000 per metric tonne. Often called the "backbone of the energy transition", virtually all modern electricity and power grids rely on it.

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Lithium: While chemical prices fluctuate based on supply chains, battery-grade lithium remains highly strategic due to the global push toward vehicular electrification.

Rare Earth Elements: Prices vary across the 17 unique elements in this group, with some magnetic minerals commanding hundreds of dollars per kilogram due to their role in defence hardware and clean energy infrastructure.

Note: Commodity prices are subject to ongoing market shifts. You can track live prices via the Trading Economics (LME Index) .

How does this Kaduna mineral discovery affect Nigeria’s economy?

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, announcing the Kaduna solid mineral discovery.

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Nigeria has spent years attempting to reduce its dependence on oil and diversify its revenue streams.

Yet according to the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the mining sector still contributes less than 1% of Nigeria's GDP , despite the country's enormous mineral potential.

If Kaduna's deposits are commercially viable and responsibly developed, they could:

Increase government revenue through taxes and royalties.

Attract local and foreign investment.

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Create thousands of jobs.

Improve infrastructure around mining communities.

Help diversify Nigeria's economy beyond oil.

With global demand for critical minerals rising because of electric vehicles, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, the timing could hardly be better.

Avoiding the Zamfara trap: mining insecurity risks

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Unregulated artisanal mining sites, like those previously seen in Zamfara, present massive security and economic challenges if left unchecked.

Despite the massive financial potential, caution is advised.

Nigeria's mineral wealth has historically acted as a magnet for informal and illegal mining operations, which often bring severe security liabilities.

In Zamfara State, unmonitored gold mining has repeatedly been linked to rising rural banditry and insecurity .

Criminal syndicates have been documented taxing local mining sites, smuggling raw minerals across porous borders, and using the proceeds to fund armed operations.

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This history means the Kaduna discovery is as much a national security challenge as it is an economic breakthrough.

Without strict, boots-on-the-ground oversight, valuable mineral fields can quickly become targets for organised crime and illegal cartels.

What’s the way forward for Nigeria's mining regulation?

Critical minerals have become geopolitical assets.

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Global superpowers are actively competing to secure supply chains for semiconductors, green tech, and advanced electronics.

To maximise this windfall, the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development will need to aggressively enforce the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act .