TikToker Oladimeji Hammed, popularly known as Immunizer, was arraigned over allegations of cyberbullying Mohbad's widow.

TikToker Oladimeji Hammed, popularly known as Immunizer, was arraigned over allegations of cyberbullying Mohbad's widow.

What TikToker Immunizer allegedly said about Mohbad's widow before his remand

TikToker Immunizer has been remanded by a Lagos court over the alleged cyberbullying of Mohbad's widow. Here's what police say he posted online.

TikToker Immunizer was arraigned in a Lagos court on six counts linked to alleged cyberbullying and online harassment of Mohbad's widow, Omowunmi Aloba.

Police accused him of making posts that allegedly exposed the widow to ridicule, trolling and public hostility between February and March 2026.

The court granted him bail with strict conditions, while the case was adjourned for further hearing.

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Popular TikToker Oladimeji Hammed, better known as Immunizer, has been remanded after appearing before a Lagos Magistrate's Court over allegations that he repeatedly targeted late singer Mohbad's widow, Omowunmi Aloba, with harmful social media posts.

The 27-year-old was arraigned on six counts linked to alleged cyberbullying, cyberstalking and online harassment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, police accused the content creator of making a series of posts between February and March 2026 that allegedly exposed Omowunmi to public ridicule, harassment and threats.

What the police say he posted

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One of the allegations centres on a post in which Immunizer allegedly claimed that Mohbad's widow was planning to leave Nigeria before justice was served in connection with the singer's death.

Police also accused him of sharing content suggesting that Omowunmi failed to respond to allegations of infidelity raised during court proceedings.

In another post, he allegedly claimed that private materials linked to the widow had been leaked online.

Popular Tiktoker, Immunizer

The prosecution further alleged that he later published a video containing remarks and accusations against her, including claims that she was involved in a hidden agenda connected to her late husband's affairs.

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Investigators said the posts formed part of a pattern of online attacks directed at Omowunmi over several weeks.

Police allegations

According to the prosecution, the TikToker knowingly shared insulting, abusive and provocative content that exposed the widow to trolling, intimidation and public hostility.

Mohbad and his wife, Wunmi

Police further claimed the online attacks contributed to an incident in March in which Omowunmi was publicly confronted and nearly assaulted by some individuals.

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The final charge alleges that harmful content, including nude images linked to the widow, was circulated with the intention of humiliating and harassing her.

Bail conditions

Although the court granted Immunizer bail, it attached strict conditions. He must provide two sureties, each with proof of a bank account balance of at least ₦700,000.

One surety must be a state civil servant, while the other must be a blood relative. Both are also required to provide evidence of tax compliance. The case was adjourned for further hearing.

Mohbad and his son, Liam. The artist died on September 12, 2023

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