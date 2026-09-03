The Nigerian Air Force opens applications for its 2026 Basic Military Training Course recruitment exercise

The Nigerian Air Force opens applications for its 2026 Basic Military Training Course recruitment exercise

Nigerian Air Force recruitment 2026 begins as thousands rush to apply, see eligibility and full requirements

The Nigerian Air Force has opened its 2026 recruitment exercise for tradesmen and non-tradesmen. See eligibility requirements, application deadline, official portal and how to apply for free.

The Nigerian Air Force has opened applications for the 2026 BMTC 47 recruitment exercise.

Applications are free and will close on October 14, 2026.

Tradesmen and non-tradesmen can apply if they meet the age and educational requirements.

Successful applicants will take a Zonal General Aptitude Test before the final selection interview.

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For many young Nigerians battling unemployment and searching for stable jobs, another opportunity has landed.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has officially opened applications for its 2026 recruitment exercise for eligible Nigerians who want to enlist as tradesmen/women and non-tradesmen/women under the Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 47/2026.

Online registration started on Thursday, September 3, 2026, and interested applicants have until October 14, 2026, to complete their applications.

One thing the Air Force made clear is that the recruitment is completely free, warning Nigerians not to pay anybody who promises to "help" them secure a slot.

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How Nigerians can apply

Applicants are required to meet specific age, educational and physical requirements before submitting their forms online.

According to the NAF, interested applicants are expected to submit their applications through the official recruitment portal.

Applicants should:

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Visit the official recruitment portal and select the BMTC 47/2026 recruitment exercise.

Carefully read the recruitment guidelines and confirm they meet the eligibility requirements.

Fill in the online application form with the required personal and educational details.

Review every detail before submitting the form.

Print the acknowledgement slip, Parent/Guardian Consent Form and Local Government Area (LGA) Attestation Form after a successful application.

Ensure the LGA Attestation Form is signed by an authorised official such as a military officer from the applicant's state, a police officer not below the rank of Chief Superintendent, a substantive LGA chairman or secretary, or a magistrate, depending on the conditions stated by the Air Force.

The NAF also warned that applicants who fail to complete the online process successfully will not be able to generate the required documents needed for the next stage.

Who is eligible?

The recruitment is open only to Nigerian citizens by birth who are medically, physically and psychologically fit.

Applicants must also meet the minimum height requirement of:

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1.66 metres for males

1.63 metres for females

Requirements for tradesmen and women

Applicants applying as tradesmen or women must be between 18 and 27 years old by March 1, 2027.

Those with National Diploma (ND) or National Certificate in Education (NCE) qualifications must have attended accredited institutions and possess at least five credits, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB or NBAIS.

Applicants for technical positions like driving must also possess the relevant Trade Test certificate, while drivers are required to have a valid driver's licence.

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Sportsmen and women are also encouraged to apply but must present proof of professional sporting achievements, including certificates and medals.

Requirements for non-tradesmen and women

Applicants under this category must be between 18 and 22 years old by March 1, 2027.

They must have at least five credits, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB or NBAIS.

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They are also expected to provide their Primary School Certificate and Secondary School Testimonial.

What happens after the application?

The Air Force had warns prospective candidates against fraudsters demanding payment for the free recruitment exercise.

Candidates who successfully complete their applications will be invited to participate in a Zonal General Aptitude Test. The Nigerian Air Force said the examination date will be announced later through the recruitment portal.

Those who pass the aptitude test will then proceed to the final selection interview.

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The Air Force stressed that the exercise is transparent and urged applicants to ignore fraudsters demanding money.

It said: "The recruitment exercise is free of charge."

The service further advised applicants to carefully follow the official guidelines and avoid dealing with unofficial agents or third parties.

Military service remains one of the career paths many young Nigerians pursue because it offers structured training, career development, housing opportunities, healthcare benefits and the chance to serve the country. Over the years, Nigerian military personnel have also participated in peacekeeping operations across Africa under international missions, earning recognition for their professionalism.