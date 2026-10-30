Tinubu orders clearance of 300+ electricity equipment containers stranded at ports for 20 years to boost power supply

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the release of over 300 containers of electricity equipment stranded at Nigerian ports for up to 20 years due to unpaid charges. Technical experts will inspect the equipment before deploying usable parts to active power projects.

Tinubu has ordered the clearance of over 300 containers of electricity equipment stranded at Nigerian ports.

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Some of the containers have reportedly remained at the ports for between 14 and 20 years.

Unpaid port charges and unresolved customs procedures contributed to the delays.

Usable equipment will be deployed to electricity projects after technical inspections.

President Bola Tinubu has directed the clearance and release of more than 300 containers of electricity equipment that have been stranded at Nigerian ports for between 14 and 20 years.

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The Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe , disclosed this after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

According to the minister, the containers hold equipment originally imported to support Nigeria's electricity infrastructure but have remained at the ports because of unpaid charges and unresolved customs clearance procedures.

Tinubu has now directed the Ministry of Power to work with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to resolve the outstanding issues and facilitate the release of the equipment.

Tegbe described the situation as unacceptable, given the country's need for electricity infrastructure to improve power supply.

However, the minister explained that the government would not deploy all the equipment immediately after its release. Technical experts will first inspect the materials to determine which ones are still in good working condition and suitable for use in electricity projects .

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Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe

Equipment found to be usable will be deployed to ongoing infrastructure projects, while obsolete materials will be appropriately disposed of.

The minister did not disclose the total value of the stranded equipment, the outstanding port charges or a specific timeline for completing the clearance exercise.

The directive comes as the Federal Government pursues other measures to strengthen Nigeria's electricity transmission infrastructure.

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During the same briefing, Tegbe announced plans to increase the country's electricity transmission capacity from approximately 5,000 megawatts (MW) to 19,000MW within two years through proposed East and West Super Grids.

The Federal Executive Council also approved three transmission infrastructure projects, including the supply of three 300MVA power transformers for the Ikeja West Transmission Substation and the upgrade of a 35.6-kilometre transmission line between Itumola, Mapasin and Shagamu.

The government said the projects are expected to improve electricity transmission and strengthen the national grid.