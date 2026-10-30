A new look for FHFL, with affordable housing still at its heart

Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL) has unveiled a new corporate identity, signaling an expanded role in Nigeria's housing finance sector while maintaining its core mission to deliver affordable homes.

With Nigeria's housing deficit estimated at approximately 15 million units, addressing the challenge requires more than building houses. It calls for accessible financing, sustained investment, and partnerships that make decent homes attainable for more people. These priorities continue to shape the work of Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL).

As FHFL unveils its new corporate identity, the institution is entering a new chapter in how it presents its purpose and ambitions. Its identity has evolved to reflect a broader role in Nigeria's housing finance sector, while its commitment to expanding access to affordable housing remains unchanged.

A New Identity, A Clearer Purpose

The new FHFL logo

The new FHFL logo brings together the two “F” elements in Family Homes Funds, intersecting around the silhouette of a home. The design represents the connection between families and the financing that makes decent, affordable housing possible.

Its solid structure conveys security, trust, and institutional strength, while its upward composition and colour palette reflect growth, hope, and sustainability. Together, these elements express FHFL’s commitment to creating opportunities for Nigerian families and supporting housing solutions that promote dignity, stability, and long-term impact.

Speaking on the significance of the rebrand, FHFL’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abdul-Mutallab Mukhtar, said:

“While our brand identity is evolving, our commitment to expanding access to affordable housing in Nigeria remains unchanged. Our focus continues to be on developing innovative housing finance solutions, strengthening partnerships, and creating more opportunities for Nigerians to access safe, decent, and affordable homes. This new chapter reflects our continued ambition to deepen our impact and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s housing sector.”

An Evolving Institution, A Consistent Mission

FHFL has evolved from its origins in social housing into a broader housing finance platform, mobilising capital, providing technical support and advisory services, and working with public and private sector partners to expand housing opportunities.

Through its four core funds, the Affordable Housing Fund, Rental Housing Fund, Home Ownership Fund, and Land and Infrastructure Fund, FHFL supports different stages of the housing value chain, from financing affordable housing construction and enabling infrastructure to expanding access to homeownership and purpose-built rental accommodation. The institution also undertakes specialised social housing initiatives to support vulnerable communities.

Since commencing operations, FHFL has financed more than 15,900 homes, supported the creation of over 104,000 direct and indirect jobs, and established a project footprint spanning 70 sites across 19 states and the FCT. These results demonstrate the role of housing finance in expanding housing access, creating employment, and supporting economic activity.

FHFL also recognises the importance of sustainability in housing delivery. Through environmental, social, and governance considerations in its financing activities, alongside support for alternative building technologies, the institution seeks to encourage responsible development and more sustainable living environments.

The Next Frontier for FHFL

FHFL’s vision is to become Africa’s leading institution enabling sustainable and inclusive housing finance solutions. Its mission remains centred on expanding access to affordable housing through innovative financing, partnerships, expertise, and technology.

The new corporate identity brings these ambitions into clearer focus, providing a unified expression of FHFL’s purpose and its evolving role in Nigeria’s housing finance ecosystem.

As the institution moves forward, its commitment remains to work with developers, financial institutions, government partners, and communities to mobilise investment and expand access to decent, affordable homes.

FHFL’s identity is new, but the purpose remains the same: helping more Nigerians access safe, decent, and affordable homes.