Babatunde Makinde launches a new pathway for Africa’s next generation of music talent scouts

THE A&R FOUNDRY 2027 is an A&R Foundation initiative powered by A&R Duty, with a planned reach across five African markets.

Music-industry strategist Babatunde Makinde is backing a new pathway for aspiring music talent scouts through THE A&R FOUNDRY 2027, the flagship development initiative of A&R Foundation, powered by A&R Duty.

The programme is being developed to identify and equip emerging Artists and Repertoire (A&R) professionals with a stronger understanding of talent scouting, music evaluation, artist development and the music business. Its planned reach includes Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa.

A&Rs often work behind the scenes, listening for potential, helping artists find the right songs and collaborators, shaping creative direction and connecting talent with the people and opportunities that can move a career forward. THE A&R FOUNDRY aims to support people interested in this work by contributing to a more structured route into the profession.

Makinde is the founder of A&R Duty, an AI-powered A&R platform focused on talent discovery and music-industry workflows. He is also advancing the development mission of A&R Foundation, which focuses on education and empowerment for emerging music talent and professionals.

“Discovering an artist is only the beginning. The right A&R has to understand the artist, the music, the audience and the steps needed to build a sustainable career,” said Makinde. “We want to help develop more professionals who can do that work with skill and intention.”

THE A&R FOUNDRY brings together professional development and technology, with A&R Duty powering the initiative. The aim is to encourage a new generation of A&Rs who combine an ear for music with research, judgement, industry knowledge and an understanding of how artists build their careers.

Details about the 2027 cohort, including eligibility, programme format, selection criteria and application dates, are expected to be announced through A&R Foundation’s official channels. Prospective applicants should follow those channels for confirmed information.

A&R Foundation is also inviting music companies, record labels, universities, brands and potential sponsors to explore ways to support the initiative and its planned reach across the five markets.

ABOUT BABATUNDE MAKINDE

Babatunde Makinde is a Nigerian A&R strategist, music-industry entrepreneur and founder of A&R Duty. With more than a decade of experience across A&R, talent management, artist development and music marketing, his work focuses on helping identify emerging talent and building the strategy, positioning and professional relationships that can support an artist's long-term development.

He holds an MBA in Marketing and is building A&R Duty as an AI-powered platform for talent discovery and A&R workflows. Through A&R Foundation and THE A&R FOUNDRY, he is advancing a complementary focus on educating and developing the next generation of A&R professionals.

ABOUT THE ORGANISATIONS

THE A&R FOUNDRY is an A&R Foundation initiative focused on developing the next generation of A&R professionals. It is powered by A&R Duty, an AI-powered platform focused on music talent discovery and A&R workflows. Babatunde Makinde is the founder of A&R Duty and an A&R strategist with experience across artist development, talent management and music marketing.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

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THE A&R FOUNDRY 2027 — SCOUTING THE NEXT GENERATION OF A&R: An initiative of the A&R Foundation. Powered by A&R Duty.