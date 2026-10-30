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D’banj pens emotional tribute to late son eight years after tragic death

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 11:08 - 30 October 2026
D’banj pens emotional tribute to late son eight years after tragic death
Nigerian music icon D'banj has shared a touching tribute to his late son, Daniel D3rd, who passed away in 2018 at 13 months old. The singer expressed love for his son while noting that his family has finally found a safe space to heal.
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  • D’banj described Daniel as his family’s “star boy” and expressed confidence that his late son would be proud of how the family has healed.

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  • Daniel died in June 2018 at just 13 months old after he reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s Lagos residence.

  • D’banj and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, welcomed Daniel in May 2017, a year after their June 2016 wedding.

The music star took to his X account on Thursday, October 29, 2026, to share a touching message accompanied by photographs of cherished moments with his son.

In the note, D’banj expressed how much he misses Daniel, whom he fondly described as his family’s “star boy”. He also acknowledged the pain his wife must have experienced following their loss. He however added that the family has found a safe space to heal.

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“I miss you Daniel D3rd my son and trust me, I can’t imagine how your mother feels but we are in a Safe Space now. THANK YOU … Omo Baba Eh , our family’s star boy,” he wrote.

The singer also asked his late son to send his greetings to his uncle Femi, whom he also misses, before reaffirming his love for him.

Daniel died in 2018, at 13 months after he reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos. 

The singer and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, whom he married in June 2016, welcomed Daniel in May 2017. The couple has since welcomed two more children: a son and a daughter.

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D’banj has previously spoken about how his faith helped him cope with the devastating loss.

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