D’banj pens emotional tribute to late son eight years after tragic death

I miss you Daniel D3rd my son and trust me I can’t imagine how your mother feels but we are in a Safe Space now THANK YOU … Omo Baba Eh , our family’s star boy . since you left But thank you I’m in a Safe space and so is your mother and your brother and sister , I’m sure you are Proud of us . Thank you for Showing me what life Really is as a WHOLE . Say hi to your Uncle Femi , telll him I miss him too . Daddy loves you Specially, Physically , Spiritually and Powerfully . Your Dad Daniel D2nd Lee The No 1 Entertainer Ever liveth Lee / Li is for the living